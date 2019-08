WHEN: August 11, 2019, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Resource Center for Non-Violence, 612 Ocean St.



This training will guide participants through strategies, tools, and considerations of non-violent direct action, including power and privilege, de-escalation, blockades, and navigating the criminal injustice system. It will also focus on direct action organizing models -- and provide an opportunity for participants to form into affinity groups [further reading:



The training is an important way to prepare for upcoming actions during the Climate Strike Week of Action starting on Sept. 20th occurring here in Santa Cruz. [



Please RVSP to



Donations requested - nobody turned away for lack of funds. Free lunch will be provided from 1 to 1:45 p.m.



Training led by Diablo Rising Tide -

Hosted by Extinction Rebellion, Santa Cruz WHAT: Direct Action TrainingWHEN: August 11, 2019, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.WHERE: Resource Center for Non-Violence, 612 Ocean St.This training will guide participants through strategies, tools, and considerations of non-violent direct action, including power and privilege, de-escalation, blockades, and navigating the criminal injustice system. It will also focus on direct action organizing models -- and provide an opportunity for participants to form into affinity groups [further reading: https://organizingforpower.org/history-of-affinity-groups/ ].The training is an important way to prepare for upcoming actions during the Climate Strike Week of Action starting on Sept. 20th occurring here in Santa Cruz. [ http://www.globalclimatestrike.net Please RVSP to earthlikedew [at] protonmail.com so we can get a rough head count.Donations requested - nobody turned away for lack of funds. Free lunch will be provided from 1 to 1:45 p.m.Training led by Diablo Rising Tide - http://diablorisingtide.org/ Hosted by Extinction Rebellion, Santa Cruz For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4531423121...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 31st, 2019 10:24 PM