Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense
Direct Action Training - Prep for Climate Strike Week in September
Date Sunday August 11
Time 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorExtinction Rebellion: Santa Cruz
Location Details
Resource Center for Nonviolence
612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
WHAT: Direct Action Training
WHEN: August 11, 2019, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Resource Center for Non-Violence, 612 Ocean St.

This training will guide participants through strategies, tools, and considerations of non-violent direct action, including power and privilege, de-escalation, blockades, and navigating the criminal injustice system. It will also focus on direct action organizing models -- and provide an opportunity for participants to form into affinity groups [further reading: https://organizingforpower.org/history-of-affinity-groups/].

The training is an important way to prepare for upcoming actions during the Climate Strike Week of Action starting on Sept. 20th occurring here in Santa Cruz. [http://www.globalclimatestrike.net]

Please RVSP to earthlikedew [at] protonmail.com so we can get a rough head count.

Donations requested - nobody turned away for lack of funds. Free lunch will be provided from 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Training led by Diablo Rising Tide - http://diablorisingtide.org/
Hosted by Extinction Rebellion, Santa Cruz
sm_extinction_rebellion.jpg
original image (1024x683)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4531423121...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 31st, 2019 10:24 PM
