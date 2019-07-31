From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Environment & Forest Defense
|Sunday August 11
|11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
|Class/Workshop
|Extinction Rebellion: Santa Cruz
Resource Center for Nonviolence
612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
WHAT: Direct Action Training
WHEN: August 11, 2019, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Resource Center for Non-Violence, 612 Ocean St.
This training will guide participants through strategies, tools, and considerations of non-violent direct action, including power and privilege, de-escalation, blockades, and navigating the criminal injustice system. It will also focus on direct action organizing models -- and provide an opportunity for participants to form into affinity groups [further reading: https://organizingforpower.org/history-of-affinity-groups/].
The training is an important way to prepare for upcoming actions during the Climate Strike Week of Action starting on Sept. 20th occurring here in Santa Cruz. [http://www.globalclimatestrike.net]
Please RVSP to earthlikedew [at] protonmail.com so we can get a rough head count.
Donations requested - nobody turned away for lack of funds. Free lunch will be provided from 1 to 1:45 p.m.
Training led by Diablo Rising Tide - http://diablorisingtide.org/
Hosted by Extinction Rebellion, Santa Cruz
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4531423121...
