San Francisco
protest cheer
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights
No Concentration Camps! No Fascist USA! Trump/Pence Must Go!
Date Thursday August 08
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCurt Wechsler
Location Details
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
630 Sansome Street, San Francisco

This event is part of 30 Days of Action to Close the Camps
The war on immigrants is a horror – they are putting children in concentration camps. Beyond that, the assault on immigrants is the spearhead and battering ram of a whole fascist program.

This is how fascism advances: dehumanizing whole sections of people and normalizing cruelty, instigating racist terror attacks against the people. The regime has pushed its agenda forward through an atmosphere of chaos. It is reshaping the courts, working to overturn established rights including the right to abortion, threatening war against multiple countries, pouring fossil fuel on an already burning planet.

“Make America Great Again” is a 21st century fascist program of Manifest Destiny – “America First” – wrapped in the flag and Mike Pence’s Bible taken literally, with a program of white supremacy, misogyny, and xenophobia.

Therefore, WE RESOLVE that nothing short of removing this whole illegitimate regime from power will stop this nightmare. Learn from the great uprising in Puerto Rico! https://refusefascism.org/2019/07/24/the-people-of-puerto-rico-are-showing-us-the-way/

The Trump Pence Regime Must Go!
For more event information: https://refusefascism.org/2019/07/06/stop-...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 31st, 2019 7:19 PM
