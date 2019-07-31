



This is how fascism advances: dehumanizing whole sections of people and normalizing cruelty, instigating racist terror attacks against the people. The regime has pushed its agenda forward through an atmosphere of chaos. It is reshaping the courts, working to overturn established rights including the right to abortion, threatening war against multiple countries, pouring fossil fuel on an already burning planet.



“Make America Great Again” is a 21st century fascist program of Manifest Destiny – “America First” – wrapped in the flag and Mike Pence’s Bible taken literally, with a program of white supremacy, misogyny, and xenophobia.



Therefore, WE RESOLVE that nothing short of removing this whole illegitimate regime from power will stop this nightmare. Learn from the great uprising in Puerto Rico!



Learn from the great uprising in Puerto Rico! https://refusefascism.org/2019/07/24/the-people-of-puerto-rico-are-showing-us-the-way/ The Trump Pence Regime Must Go! For more event information: https://refusefascism.org/2019/07/06/stop-...

