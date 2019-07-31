top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Immigrant Rights
Actions Against ICE Are Ongoing
by Leon Kunstenaar (kunstena [at] comcast.net)
Wednesday Jul 31st, 2019 3:03 PM
Block party to abolish Ice ends month of many anti-ICE events.

Photos and text: Leon Kunstenaar
sm_01-852_0180.jpg
original image (2300x1702)
Its almost getting easier to find a day when there will NOT be an anti-ICE demonstration at their SF headquarters at 630 Sansome Street.

July ended with a block party featuring DJs, free food, rap music, a massage table and a play area for kids.

From a sound studio on the bed of a large truck, Bay Resistance started the festivities with excoriations of ICE as the crowd roared “Chinga/Fuck Ice”.

While some Trumpies appeared, followed by several frank exchanges of views, there was no trouble.

A full schedule till 9 pm was set.

Daily actions are scheduled for August.
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
