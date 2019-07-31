From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Immigrant Rights
Actions Against ICE Are Ongoing
Block party to abolish Ice ends month of many anti-ICE events.
Photos and text: Leon Kunstenaar
Photos and text: Leon Kunstenaar
Its almost getting easier to find a day when there will NOT be an anti-ICE demonstration at their SF headquarters at 630 Sansome Street.
July ended with a block party featuring DJs, free food, rap music, a massage table and a play area for kids.
From a sound studio on the bed of a large truck, Bay Resistance started the festivities with excoriations of ICE as the crowd roared “Chinga/Fuck Ice”.
While some Trumpies appeared, followed by several frank exchanges of views, there was no trouble.
A full schedule till 9 pm was set.
Daily actions are scheduled for August.
