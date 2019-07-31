Gilroy Shooter Touted White Supremacist Text, Posted Racist Content Before Massacre by Democracy Now!

Wednesday Jul 31st, 2019 2:09 PM

In California, police have identified the gunman who killed three people—including two children—at a mass shooting Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival as 19-year-old Santino William Legan. He was fatally shot by police at the scene. Authorities say they are still determining a motive for the attack, but the gunman’s social media activity shows him promoting a manifesto on white supremacy just moments before the rampage. He also wrote in a post Sunday, “Why overcrowd towns and pave more open space to make room for hordes of mestizos and Silicon Valley white twats?”