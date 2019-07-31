From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Marc Huestis' Long-Awaited Memoir Impresario of Castro Street
|Sunday August 04
|5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
|Speaker
|The Green Arcade
The Green Arcade
1680 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Huestis’ book covers 45 years of San Francisco gay history, starting in 1974 when he was working with the fabled theatre group Angels of Light, his volatile relationship with Harvey Milk, co-founding Frameline (now the oldest and largest LGBTQ Film Festival in the world), creating first generation AIDS docs in the ’80s and ’90s including his award-winning Sex Is…, and producing over two decades of legendary Castro extravaganzas feting such stars as Debbie Reynolds, Ann Miller, Jane Russell, Karen Black, Patty Duke, and John Waters. Fasten your seatbelts…
