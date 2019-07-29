From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Poetry to Close the Camps
|Saturday August 17
|12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Protest
|Norma Smith
|630 Sansome St (Immigration and Customs Enforcement HQ)
Poets from around the Bay Area will read to express disgust, concern, and resistance. Noon to 2 pm. Scheduled reading from Noon to 1 pm. Open mic after 1 pm
This is part of the 30 Days of Momentum: CLOSE THE CAMPS tsunami
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1034314993...
