top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights
View other events for the week of 8/17/2019
Poetry to Close the Camps
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday August 17
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorNorma Smith
Location Details
630 Sansome St (Immigration and Customs Enforcement HQ)
Poets from around the Bay Area will read to express disgust, concern, and resistance. Noon to 2 pm. Scheduled reading from Noon to 1 pm. Open mic after 1 pm

This is part of the 30 Days of Momentum: CLOSE THE CAMPS tsunami
sm_poetryeventflyer.jpg
original image (2478x3300)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1034314993...

Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 29th, 2019 11:34 AM
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
graphic creditNorma SmithMonday Jul 29th, 2019 11:37 AM
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 112.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code