|Socialist Analysis & Discussion - The War on Immigrants & the Fight Back Movement
|Thursday August 08
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|408-829-9507
|San Jose Peace & Justice Center, 48 S. 7th St., San Jose
From the horrific border concentration camps, to family separations, to the string of deaths of detained children, to the arrest of solidarity activists leaving water for those crossing the border – the brutality and human rights violations by the U.S. government against immigrants are on the rise. Although the Obama administration deported 3 million immigrants, far more than Trump, the cruelty of the current attacks reveals the institutionalized nature of racism and ignores the root cause of immigration – U.S. interventionist foreign policy. Join us for analysis and discussion of the crisis today and the legacy of anti-immigrant policy throughout U.S. history.
