



Facebook Event Link: From the horrific border concentration camps, to family separations, to the string of deaths of detained children, to the arrest of solidarity activists leaving water for those crossing the border – the brutality and human rights violations by the U.S. government against immigrants are on the rise. Although the Obama administration deported 3 million immigrants, far more than Trump, the cruelty of the current attacks reveals the institutionalized nature of racism and ignores the root cause of immigration – U.S. interventionist foreign policy. Join us for analysis and discussion of the crisis today and the legacy of anti-immigrant policy throughout U.S. history.Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/343709309911348/ For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

