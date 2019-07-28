From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Never Again Is Now! say SF 1st Unitarian Universalists
Rev. Mary McKinnon Ganz leads continuing actions to close ICE camps at SF Unitarian Universalist Church.
Photos and text: Leon Kunstenaar
After Sunday services, the First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco at 1187 Franklin Street held another Sunday demonstration against Trump's concentration camps.
Along with others and representatives of various faith groups, the congregation stood on the church’s steps, sang, spoke, and hurled slogans against Trump’s ongoing crimes against humanity.
Speakers noted several large actions planned for the near future.
Listen now:
Audio of demonstration.
