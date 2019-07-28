top
Related Categories: International | Health, Housing & Public Services
Fukushima 2020 Olympics Nightmare: Is PM Abe Criminally Insane?
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Jul 28th, 2019 3:44 PM
This documentary investigates and exposes the plans of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to bring the Olympics baseball games to contaminated Fukushima. Although there is over a million tons of tritium radioactive water in tanks surrounding the plan, thousands of contamined bags of waste and melted nuclear rods still in the broken plants Abe has claimed to the Olympic Committee and world that Fukushima has been decontaminated.
sm_fukushima_abe_with_kids_and_sign.jpg
original image (2080x1343)
This 2019 documentary looks at the plans of Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to bring the Olympic baseball games to Fukushima during the 2020 Japan Olympic games. It interviews experts, community activists and trade unionists about the reality of Fukushima and the massive propaganda campaign to cover-up the continuing dangers and crisis.

PM Abe told the International Olympics Committee that Fukushima had been decontaminated but there is over 1 million tons of tritium radiocative water in tanks surrounding the broken nuclear reactors, the melted nuclear rods still remain and there are tens of thousands of bags of contaminated radioactive material spread throughout the prefecture.

This documentary hears from people in Japan about the reality of having the 2020 Olympics in Japan and Fukushima.

Additional media:

Toxic water level at Fukushima plant still not under control As Abe Pushes Olympics In Fukushima
In reality, however, the situation is not under control even now.
http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/AJ201907280040.html

The Olympics, Fukushima, Capitalism & Creative Destruction
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q--d2iW4hic

Olympics For Whom? Global Depression, the New Cold War, ​and the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPAok-8koS0&t=162s

The Super Bowl, NFL, Capitalism and Sports: The Cost, The Politics, Privatization & The Game
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDrxSLm1heI&t=58s
JPN Abe Gov Pushes 2020 Olympics To Contaminated Fukushima To Continue Cover-up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNPlstyFvmY&t=137s

Fukushima Never Again
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU-Z4VLDGxU&t=1776s

For additional information:
No Nukes Action
http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/
Appeal To Stop Olympics in Japan
http://www.radioactive-olympics.org/information-in-english/appeal.html
Nuclear Olympics
https://globalethics.files.wordpress.com/2018/07/ippnw-2018-07-11-tokyo-2020-the-radioactive-olympics-en.pdf
WorkWeek
workweek [at] kpfa.org
Production of
Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/DUX0pcUQOMs
§Fukushima Radioactive Dump Site
by Labor Video Project Sunday Jul 28th, 2019 3:44 PM
sm_japan_fukushima_bag_radioactive_dump_site.jpg
original image (962x625)
While PM Abe says that Fukushima has been "decontaminated" there are thousands of bags of contaminated radioactive was in the prefecture of Fukushima.
https://youtu.be/DUX0pcUQOMs
§Over 1 Million Tons Of Radioactive Water Surround Fukushima
by Labor Video Project Sunday Jul 28th, 2019 3:44 PM
japan_fukushima_plant_with_tanks.jpeg
The Abe government is trying to release 1 million tons of radioactive water with tritium into the Pacific ocean despite opposition of the fisherman and communities.
https://youtu.be/DUX0pcUQOMs
§Fukushima Kids In
by Labor Video Project Sunday Jul 28th, 2019 3:44 PM
japan_fukushima_indoor_sand_box_for_kids.png
https://youtu.be/DUX0pcUQOMs
