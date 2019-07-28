From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Fukushima 2020 Olympics Nightmare: Is PM Abe Criminally Insane? by Labor Video Project

Sunday Jul 28th, 2019 3:44 PM This documentary investigates and exposes the plans of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to bring the Olympics baseball games to contaminated Fukushima. Although there is over a million tons of tritium radioactive water in tanks surrounding the plan, thousands of contamined bags of waste and melted nuclear rods still in the broken plants Abe has claimed to the Olympic Committee and world that Fukushima has been decontaminated.



PM Abe told the International Olympics Committee that Fukushima had been decontaminated but there is over 1 million tons of tritium radiocative water in tanks surrounding the broken nuclear reactors, the melted nuclear rods still remain and there are tens of thousands of bags of contaminated radioactive material spread throughout the prefecture.



This documentary hears from people in Japan about the reality of having the 2020 Olympics in Japan and Fukushima.



Additional media:



Toxic water level at Fukushima plant still not under control As Abe Pushes Olympics In Fukushima

In reality, however, the situation is not under control even now.

http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/AJ201907280040.html



The Olympics, Fukushima, Capitalism & Creative Destruction

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q--d2iW4hic



Olympics For Whom? Global Depression, the New Cold War, ​and the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPAok-8koS0&t=162s



The Super Bowl, NFL, Capitalism and Sports: The Cost, The Politics, Privatization & The Game

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDrxSLm1heI&t=58s

JPN Abe Gov Pushes 2020 Olympics To Contaminated Fukushima To Continue Cover-up

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNPlstyFvmY&t=137s



Fukushima Never Again

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU-Z4VLDGxU&t=1776s



For additional information:

No Nukes Action

http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/

Appeal To Stop Olympics in Japan

http://www.radioactive-olympics.org/information-in-english/appeal.html

Nuclear Olympics

https://globalethics.files.wordpress.com/2018/07/ippnw-2018-07-11-tokyo-2020-the-radioactive-olympics-en.pdf

WorkWeek

workweek [at] kpfa.org

Production of

Labor Video Project

While PM Abe says that Fukushima has been "decontaminated" there are thousands of bags of contaminated radioactive was in the prefecture of Fukushima.

The Abe government is trying to release 1 million tons of radioactive water with tritium into the Pacific ocean despite opposition of the fisherman and communities.