



Location: Plaza de César Chávez Park, 1 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose 95113



When: Weekend of August 24-25, 2019



Saturday, August 24

--Trans and Friends Rally @ 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

​--Night Festival @ 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.



Sunday, August 25

--Parade @ 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

--Day Festival @ 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.



Activities includes:

- Main Stage

- Hey Girl Stage and Sanctuary

- High-Tech Pavilion

- QCommunity Stage

- Family Garden

- Leatherland

- Cocktail Lounge

- Beer and Wine Garden

- Food trucks

- and many more to be announced



SATURDAY: Trans and Friends Rally & Night Festival



The Silicon Valley Pride Parade and Festival 2019 will start off with a Trans and Friends Rally followed by a Night Festival. While the Trans and Friends Rally is open to everyone, it is uniquely focused on the transgender and gender non-binary members of our community as well as their allies and friends. Please come join us as we celebrate our Transgender and Non-Binary community from 4 p.m - 6 p.m. The Night Festival follows from 6 p.m - 11 p.m.



SUNDAY: Pride Parade & Day Festival



We start up again on Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. with our Silicon Valley Pride Parade along Market Street, starting from Julian Street and ending at the main entrance of the festival.



Festival grounds open once again after the parade ends to the excitement of dance performers, talented local artists and the music of live bands. Main Stage and Hey Girl Stage entertainment will be announced in August.



Please check our website



Silicon Valley Pride is now accepting 2019 parade registrations:



Honoring Our Past + Securing Our Future



Silicon Valley Pride is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and our allies. It all started back in 1975 as a gay rights rally and evolved into San Jose Pride Festival in 1976.

The following year, 1977 San Jose added its first parade to the celebration. In 2014 San Jose Pride was changed to Silicon Valley pride to include neighboring cities to encourage unity.



It is now the largest Pride celebration of the South Bay and is a family friendly event. That is

44 years of honoring and celebrating our rights to choose whom we love and spend our lives with! The LGBTQ+ movement has been built on the backs of people who have fought hard for equality and progression.



We choose to honor those individuals and those whom we’ve lost. It is important, now more than ever, to make our voices heard and to celebrate our diversity! We will not be pushed aside and we will not be erased



Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 27th, 2019 2:43 PM