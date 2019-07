Nuclear Weapons Protest Rally & March at Livermore Labs



When: August 6, 2019 @ 8:00 am - 12:00 pm



Where: Livermore Lab, Vasco Rd & Patterson Pass Rd, Livermore



Come commemorate the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima (Aug. 6, 1945) and Nagasaki (Aug. 9, 1945) at the place where new nuclear weapons of mass destruction are being created today.



Hear from atom bomb survivor Nobuaki Hanaoka, famed author and whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg, and other speakers and musicians.



Following the rally will be a procession to the West Gate where those who choose may risk arrest.



The resurgent risks of nuclear war and unresolved climate danger have caused the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists to keep the Doomsday Clock set at 2-minutes to the apocalyptic midnight hour. This is as close to global Armageddon as the clock has been since it was introduced in 1947.



By gathering on August 6, we will use the visible power of our presence to transform U.S. policy from violence to peace.



PARKING: Free parking is available. There will be van pools to and from the Dublin-Pleasanton BART Station. Call Tri- Valley CARES, 925.443.7148 to reserve your seat -space is limited.



THE LIVERMORE CONVERSION PROJECT NONVIOLENCE GUIDELINES



We agree to abide by the following guidelines in all of the August 6 actions:

--We will be open and respectful to everyone we meet

--We will not use verbal or physical violence

--We will not destroy property

--We will not bring drugs or alcohol except for medicinal purposes

--We will not bring weapons

--We will not run, which can cause panic

--If arrested, we will not resist

--If legal consequences follow our actions, we will treat all those we encounter in the process with openness and respect.



FLYER with event's information & list of co-sponsors:



Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 27th, 2019 1:17 PM