Don't Talk to the Police ~ Ever!
by Plague Doctor
Friday Jul 26th, 2019 11:38 AM
The document below will help you protect yourself against corrupt police practices.
Federal law enforcement agencies have a dark history of targeting political and progressive movements. Some of the dirty tricks they use against these movements include: infiltration of organizations to discredit and disrupt their operations; campaigns of misinformation and false stories in the media; forgery of correspondence; fabrication of evidence; and the use of grand jury subpoenas to intimidate activists.
Today American citizens must know and understand the threat posed by federal law enforcement agents and their tactics as well as several key security practices that offer the best protection against their illegal tactics.
https://tinyurl.com/yx9supr2
§Don't Talk to the Police — full document
by PDF here Sunday Jul 28th, 2019 4:40 PM
Download PDF (1.9MB)
(22-page PDF)
