Where & When: Worldwide the week of Friday, Sept. 20th to Friday, Sept. 27th



Global Youth Strike: Sept. 20th

Climate change allies are invited and welcome!

https://globalclimatestrike.net/



General Climate Change Strike: Sept. 27th

Earth Strike (



Join the Climate Strikes starting on September 20 – three days out from the UN’s climate emergency summit in New York – and continuing on September 27.



As young climate strikers have shown, there is huge power in sustained action week after week to match the scale of the climate emergency. These dates in September (20th - 27th, 2019) are only a beginning to the sustained mass mobilization that will be needed to pressure world governments to take action in line with climate science and justice.



Millions of us will walk out from home, work, school or university to declare a climate emergency and show our politicians what action in line with climate science and justice means.



On September 20th young people in the Fridays For Future network are mobilizing for their largest global climate strike ever. They have invited everyone to join them on Friday, September 20 and again the following Friday, September 27 when they will join Earth Strike for a general strike.



WHO IS GOING ON CLIMATE STRIKE?



Everyone! School strikers are aiming to make September 20 their biggest mobilisation yet, whilst unions and adults everywhere are preparing their own climate strikes on September 20 and 27 in over 150 countries already.



WHY?



Our house is on fire. The climate crisis is an emergency but we’re not acting like it. People everywhere are at risk if we let oil, coal and gas companies continue to pour more fuel on the fire.



Our hotter planet is already hurting millions of people. If we don’t act now to transition fairly and swiftly away from fossil fuels to 100% renewable energy access for all, the injustice of the climate crisis will only get worse.



We need to act right now to stop burning fossil fuels and ensure a rapid energy revolution with equity, reparations and climate justice at its heart.



The climate crisis won’t wait, so neither will we.



PARTNERS: Global Climate Strike partners encourage everyone to join on both dates and well beyond.



NATIONAL PARTNERS in NORTH AMERICA:

Grassroots Global Justice Alliance / It Takes Roots

Sunrise Movement

Peoples Climate Movement

Oil Change International

Indigenous Environmental Network

Center for Biological Diversity

Greenpeace USA

Amazon Watch

350.org

Friends of the Earth U.S.

Food and Water Watch

Elected Officials to Protect America

People’s Action

STAND.earth

350 PDX

Sierra Club

Earth Strike Canada

MN350

Climate Justice Alliance

The Climate Mobilization

Progressive Democrats of America

Parents For Future Seattle

The Climate Reality Project

March for Science

NextGen America

Our Children’s Trust

Climate Reality Youth Working Group

Seventh Generation

Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics

198 methods

Rock the Earth (LCV Education Fund)

Rootskeeper

Center for Popular Democracy

Labor Network for Sustainability

Hip Hop Caucus

GreenFaith



INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS:

Action for Sustainable Development (A4SD)

ActionAid International

Amnesty International

Avaaz

CAN International

Caritas

Change.org

CIDSE

Demand Climate Justice

Earth Strike

Extinction Rebellion

Fridays for Future

Friends of the Earth International

Fund our Future

Global Strategic Communications Council (GSCC)

Global Forest Coalition

GreenFaith

Greenpeace International

Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF)

Indigenous Environment Network (IEN)

International Student Environmental Coalition

International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC)

La Planète s’invite au Parlement

La Via Campesina

Oil Change International

Open.net

Our Kids’ Climate

Oxfam

Pan African Climate Justice Alliance

Parents for Future Global

War on Want

World Wide Fund for Nature International (WWF)

Yes! 4 Humanity

