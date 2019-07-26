From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Global Climate Strike! Sept. 20 - 27, 2019
|Friday September 20
|1:00 AM - 1:00 AM
|Protest
|350.org, Fridays for the Future & many others
|Events will be happening globally, as hosted by youth climate striker groups and other climate activist organizations
GLOBAL CLIMATE STRIKE 2019!
Where & When: Worldwide the week of Friday, Sept. 20th to Friday, Sept. 27th
Global Youth Strike: Sept. 20th
Climate change allies are invited and welcome!
https://globalclimatestrike.net/
General Climate Change Strike: Sept. 27th
Earth Strike (https://www.earth-strike.com)
Join the Climate Strikes starting on September 20 – three days out from the UN’s climate emergency summit in New York – and continuing on September 27.
As young climate strikers have shown, there is huge power in sustained action week after week to match the scale of the climate emergency. These dates in September (20th - 27th, 2019) are only a beginning to the sustained mass mobilization that will be needed to pressure world governments to take action in line with climate science and justice.
Millions of us will walk out from home, work, school or university to declare a climate emergency and show our politicians what action in line with climate science and justice means.
On September 20th young people in the Fridays For Future network are mobilizing for their largest global climate strike ever. They have invited everyone to join them on Friday, September 20 and again the following Friday, September 27 when they will join Earth Strike for a general strike.
WHO IS GOING ON CLIMATE STRIKE?
Everyone! School strikers are aiming to make September 20 their biggest mobilisation yet, whilst unions and adults everywhere are preparing their own climate strikes on September 20 and 27 in over 150 countries already.
WHY?
Our house is on fire. The climate crisis is an emergency but we’re not acting like it. People everywhere are at risk if we let oil, coal and gas companies continue to pour more fuel on the fire.
Our hotter planet is already hurting millions of people. If we don’t act now to transition fairly and swiftly away from fossil fuels to 100% renewable energy access for all, the injustice of the climate crisis will only get worse.
We need to act right now to stop burning fossil fuels and ensure a rapid energy revolution with equity, reparations and climate justice at its heart.
The climate crisis won’t wait, so neither will we.
PARTNERS: Global Climate Strike partners encourage everyone to join on both dates and well beyond.
NATIONAL PARTNERS in NORTH AMERICA:
Grassroots Global Justice Alliance / It Takes Roots
Sunrise Movement
Peoples Climate Movement
Oil Change International
Indigenous Environmental Network
Center for Biological Diversity
Greenpeace USA
Amazon Watch
350.org
Friends of the Earth U.S.
Food and Water Watch
Elected Officials to Protect America
People’s Action
STAND.earth
350 PDX
Sierra Club
Earth Strike Canada
MN350
Climate Justice Alliance
The Climate Mobilization
Progressive Democrats of America
Parents For Future Seattle
The Climate Reality Project
March for Science
NextGen America
Our Children’s Trust
Climate Reality Youth Working Group
Seventh Generation
Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics
198 methods
Rock the Earth (LCV Education Fund)
Rootskeeper
Center for Popular Democracy
Labor Network for Sustainability
Hip Hop Caucus
GreenFaith
INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS:
Action for Sustainable Development (A4SD)
ActionAid International
Amnesty International
Avaaz
CAN International
Caritas
Change.org
CIDSE
Demand Climate Justice
Earth Strike
Extinction Rebellion
Fridays for Future
Friends of the Earth International
Fund our Future
Global Strategic Communications Council (GSCC)
Global Forest Coalition
GreenFaith
Greenpeace International
Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF)
Indigenous Environment Network (IEN)
International Student Environmental Coalition
International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC)
La Planète s’invite au Parlement
La Via Campesina
Oil Change International
Open.net
Our Kids’ Climate
Oxfam
Pan African Climate Justice Alliance
Parents for Future Global
War on Want
World Wide Fund for Nature International (WWF)
Yes! 4 Humanity
350.org
For more event information: https://globalclimatestrike.net/
