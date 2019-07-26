Come through for our Abolish ICE Block Party! Tuesday July 30th, 630 Sansome, starting at 12 noon and going all night! Free lunch and dinner, kids area, performers, speakers, and a whole community of folks who hate mfn borders.



Stand together to demand an end to concentration camps where families and children are separated, imprisoned and abused and murdered, to demand the abolition of ICE, DHS, Police, prisons, borders and all the state apparatuses and mechanisms that serve to lock people away and oppress us.



Join our block party to make our presence be known!!!



FREE food & agua frescas !!



DJs & Performances



Art & Crafts



Childcare & Space for Children to play together



This is a community event to build with each other and to let ICE know will NOT let them continue to arrest, detain, deport, and kill anyone. This has to STOP NOW. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2785210294...

