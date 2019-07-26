top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Immigrant Rights | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Block Party to Abolish ICE
Date Tuesday July 30
Time 12:00 PM - 5:00 AM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorAbolish ICE SF
Location Details
630 Sansome St, San Francisco, CA
Come through for our Abolish ICE Block Party! Tuesday July 30th, 630 Sansome, starting at 12 noon and going all night! Free lunch and dinner, kids area, performers, speakers, and a whole community of folks who hate mfn borders.

Stand together to demand an end to concentration camps where families and children are separated, imprisoned and abused and murdered, to demand the abolition of ICE, DHS, Police, prisons, borders and all the state apparatuses and mechanisms that serve to lock people away and oppress us.

Join our block party to make our presence be known!!!

FREE food & agua frescas !!

DJs & Performances

Art & Crafts

Childcare & Space for Children to play together

This is a community event to build with each other and to let ICE know will NOT let them continue to arrest, detain, deport, and kill anyone. This has to STOP NOW.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2785210294...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 26th, 2019 10:29 AM
