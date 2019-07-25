



When: Friday, July 26, 2019 at 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM PDT



Where: Brazilian Consulate, 300 Montgomery St, San Francisco 94104-1901



It’s time for our July rally! Please join Brasil Solidarity Network in front of the Brasilian consulate for our monthly rally. This month we will be lifting and supporting the August 9-13 march of Indigenous Women in Brasil.



It will be the 1st March of Indigenous Women, which will bring together 2,000 women from all over Brasil.



“With the theme "Territory: our body, our spirit", the objective is to give visibility to the actions of indigenous women, discussing issues inherent to their diverse realities, recognizing and strengthening their prominence and capacities in the defense and guarantee of human rights, in especially the care for the mother earth, the territory, the body and the spirit.”



We stand with Indigenous women!



Marcha das mulheres indígenas em Português:



