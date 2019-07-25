From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest DefenseView other events for the week of 7/26/2019
|Climate Emergency "Die-In" Protest at San Jose City Hall
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday July 26
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Extinction Rebellion, 350.org, & others
|Location Details
|San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose 95113
|
Climate Emergency "Die-In" Protest at San Jose City Hall
When: Friday, July 26, Noon - 1:00 pm
Where: The front courtyard at the San Jose City Hall
200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose 95113
What to bring: Reusable water containers (we will have refill stations) and a drum.
What and why: It’s a die-in, modeled after the successful Extinction Rebellion die-ins in London. Participants lie on the ground to call upon the city authorities to declare a climate emergency. Importantly, this event will not involve any civil disobedience.
Come lie-in and jam away for the global strike called for September 20th and show our legislatures that the time has come to declare a climate emergency!
Extinction Rebellion South Bay (XRSB) is having its first-ever Nonviolent Direct Action (NVDA) this Friday, July 26 in San Jose. This is a milestone joint action between 350 Silicon Valley’s NVDA team and several youth climate activist groups. Whether you just drop by or stay for the whole afternoon, come support the first direct action for the newly formed XRSB.
This is a peaceful, non-violent event.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4648906740...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 25th, 2019 10:52 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network