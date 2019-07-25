Climate Emergency "Die-In" Protest at San Jose City Hall



When: Friday, July 26, Noon - 1:00 pm



Where: The front courtyard at the San Jose City Hall

200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose 95113



What to bring: Reusable water containers (we will have refill stations) and a drum.



What and why: It’s a die-in, modeled after the successful Extinction Rebellion die-ins in London. Participants lie on the ground to call upon the city authorities to declare a climate emergency. Importantly, this event will not involve any civil disobedience.



Come lie-in and jam away for the global strike called for September 20th and show our legislatures that the time has come to declare a climate emergency!



Extinction Rebellion South Bay (XRSB) is having its first-ever Nonviolent Direct Action (NVDA) this Friday, July 26 in San Jose. This is a milestone joint action between 350 Silicon Valley’s NVDA team and several youth climate activist groups. Whether you just drop by or stay for the whole afternoon, come support the first direct action for the newly formed XRSB.



This is a peaceful, non-violent event. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4648906740...

