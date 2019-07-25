Counter Protest Against Straight Pride Event



DATE & TIME: Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:30 AM – 4:00 PM



LOCATION: Enslen Park, W. MORRIS Ave, Modesto 95354



Be a part of the change you want to see in this world, show that love knows no boundaries, and that we will not be silenced!



We are organizing against the announced Straight Pride Event taking place in downtown Modesto, to stand in solidarity and peaceful resistance against the mockery of PRIDE, and all of the sacrifices it represents.



The Straight Pride event is a thinly veiled political strategy of homophobia and intolerance, meant to intimidate marginalized people and reinforce the agenda of an administration that has legitimized hate.



This is our opportunity to show how our diversity of culture strengthens us as a community, and to educate the public on the history and meaning of PRIDE. We will make it clear that such bigotry is not representative of who We are in Modesto. Let's show the world our best!



We will meet up at Enslen Park a half hour before the event to coordinate before going to Graceda Park for the protest. Safety is of paramount importance, please keep in mind that this is a peaceful demonstration.



Bring your rainbows, pink triangles, and other standards of gender identity and/or sexual orientation, make signs, and raise your voice!



MAKE THEM HEAR US! ❤ For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/enslen-par...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 25th, 2019 7:06 PM