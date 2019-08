(audio 20:14)Donate to support the Police Files projectThe public has no way to track police misconduct in California. Here’s how to fix it

Host Davey D speaks with Dave Id about the current state of police accountability in California and the need for the Police Files database to track violent and corrupt cops, as well as the district attorneys and politicians who enable them. Excerpt from Hard Knock Radio, July 18, 2019.

(audio 59:59)Data-Tracking of Corrupt Police Officers; Queer California: Untold Stories; and True SkoolWe speak with journalist Dave Id about creating a new database that deals with keeping track of corrupt cops; we examine California’s LGBTQ history and True Skool stops by to discuss upcoming events happening in the bay area.Guests:Dave Id, journalist – Sacramento Bee article Lisa Silberstein , The Experience Developer at the Oakland Museum of California – Queer California: Untold Stories Ren the Vinyl Archaeologist , True Skool----------------Hard Knock Radio is a drive-time Hip-Hop talk show on KPFA (94.1fm @ 4-5 pm Monday-Friday), a community radio station without corporate underwriting. Hosts Davey D and Anita Johnson give voice to issues ignored by the mainstream while planting seeds for social change.