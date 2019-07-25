From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Media Activism & Independent Media | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Hard Knock Radio on the Police Files Project and Police Accountability in California
Host Davey D speaks with Dave Id about the current state of police accountability in California and the need for the Police Files database to track violent and corrupt cops, as well as the district attorneys and politicians who enable them. Excerpt from Hard Knock Radio, July 18, 2019.
Listen now:
(audio 20:14)
Donate to support the Police Files project
https://www.gofundme.com/police-files
The public has no way to track police misconduct in California. Here’s how to fix it
https://www.sacbee.com/opinion/california-forum/article230913383.html
Donate to support the Police Files project
https://www.gofundme.com/police-files
The public has no way to track police misconduct in California. Here’s how to fix it
https://www.sacbee.com/opinion/california-forum/article230913383.html
§Hard Knock Radio, July 18, 2019 — full episode
Listen now:
(audio 59:59)
Data-Tracking of Corrupt Police Officers; Queer California: Untold Stories; and True Skool
We speak with journalist Dave Id about creating a new database that deals with keeping track of corrupt cops; we examine California’s LGBTQ history and True Skool stops by to discuss upcoming events happening in the bay area.
Guests:
Dave Id, journalist – Sacramento Bee article
Lisa Silberstein, The Experience Developer at the Oakland Museum of California – Queer California: Untold Stories.
Ren the Vinyl Archaeologist, True Skool
----------------
Hard Knock Radio is a drive-time Hip-Hop talk show on KPFA (94.1fm @ 4-5 pm Monday-Friday), a community radio station without corporate underwriting. Hosts Davey D and Anita Johnson give voice to issues ignored by the mainstream while planting seeds for social change.
Data-Tracking of Corrupt Police Officers; Queer California: Untold Stories; and True Skool
We speak with journalist Dave Id about creating a new database that deals with keeping track of corrupt cops; we examine California’s LGBTQ history and True Skool stops by to discuss upcoming events happening in the bay area.
Guests:
Dave Id, journalist – Sacramento Bee article
Lisa Silberstein, The Experience Developer at the Oakland Museum of California – Queer California: Untold Stories.
Ren the Vinyl Archaeologist, True Skool
----------------
Hard Knock Radio is a drive-time Hip-Hop talk show on KPFA (94.1fm @ 4-5 pm Monday-Friday), a community radio station without corporate underwriting. Hosts Davey D and Anita Johnson give voice to issues ignored by the mainstream while planting seeds for social change.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network