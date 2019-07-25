top
Hard Knock Radio on the Police Files Project and Police Accountability in California
by KPFA
Thursday Jul 25th, 2019 5:59 PM
Host Davey D speaks with Dave Id about the current state of police accountability in California and the need for the Police Files database to track violent and corrupt cops, as well as the district attorneys and politicians who enable them. Excerpt from Hard Knock Radio, July 18, 2019.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (13.9MB) | Embed Audio
(audio 20:14)

Donate to support the Police Files project
https://www.gofundme.com/police-files

The public has no way to track police misconduct in California. Here’s how to fix it
https://www.sacbee.com/opinion/california-forum/article230913383.html
https://kpfa.org/episode/hard-knock-radio-...
§Hard Knock Radio, July 18, 2019 — full episode
by KPFA Thursday Jul 25th, 2019 5:59 PM
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (68.6MB) | Embed Audio
(audio 59:59)

Data-Tracking of Corrupt Police Officers; Queer California: Untold Stories; and True Skool

We speak with journalist Dave Id about creating a new database that deals with keeping track of corrupt cops; we examine California’s LGBTQ history and True Skool stops by to discuss upcoming events happening in the bay area.

Guests:

Dave Id, journalist – Sacramento Bee article

Lisa Silberstein, The Experience Developer at the Oakland Museum of California – Queer California: Untold Stories.

Ren the Vinyl Archaeologist, True Skool

----------------

Hard Knock Radio is a drive-time Hip-Hop talk show on KPFA (94.1fm @ 4-5 pm Monday-Friday), a community radio station without corporate underwriting. Hosts Davey D and Anita Johnson give voice to issues ignored by the mainstream while planting seeds for social change.
https://kpfa.org/episode/hard-knock-radio-...
