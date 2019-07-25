Hard Knock Radio on the Police Files Project and Police Accountability in California by KPFA

Thursday Jul 25th, 2019 5:59 PM

Host Davey D speaks with Dave Id about the current state of police accountability in California and the need for the Police Files database to track violent and corrupt cops, as well as the district attorneys and politicians who enable them. Excerpt from Hard Knock Radio, July 18, 2019.



