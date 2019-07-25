



$5-20 donation suggested - a fundraiser for migrant solidarity and border/detention camp resistance projects



Featuring collectives/crews from the borderlands:

* Tornillo: The Occupation @rvlt_19

* Comedor Contra viento y marea

* Hecate Society

* Casa Carmelita

* Food Not Walls

* No More Deaths/No Más Muertes



There will also be a print/art sale with all proceeds going to the groups on tour. Bring your own border/migrant justice related art to contribute to the sale!



You can donate directly to support the tour at:

paypal.me/borderresistance

venmo: @borderresistance



Save the date:

BORDER RESISTANCE CONVERGENCE

Sept. 1-10, 2019 -- El Paso, TX

"For border resistance work connected to the local community in El Paso & Ciudad Juárez and truly rooted in decolonization we invite you to SAVE THE DATE for this powerful convergence of intersectional activists, artists and resisters." borderresistance.com



Websites & social media of participant crews:

http://contravientoymareatj.com/

https://hecatesociety.org/

https://www.gofundme.com/casa-carmelita

https://www.facebook.com/FoodNotWalls/

https://www.facebook.com/creativebrownresistance/

https://www.facebook.com/hecatesociety/

https://www.facebook.com/Comedor-Contra-viento-y-marea-820622648300238/

