top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Immigrant Rights
View other events for the week of 7/29/2019
Border Resistance Speaking Tour in Santa Cruz
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday July 29
Time 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorBorder Resistance Speaking Tour
Location Details
Freight Building at Depot Park, 119 Center St., Santa Cruz
Join us to hear firsthand accounts from the past year of autonomous mutual aid and direct action organizing in the border regions of El Paso/Juarez and Tijuana/San Diego— and learn about ways to support and get involved.

$5-20 donation suggested - a fundraiser for migrant solidarity and border/detention camp resistance projects

Featuring collectives/crews from the borderlands:
* Tornillo: The Occupation @rvlt_19
* Comedor Contra viento y marea
* Hecate Society
* Casa Carmelita
* Food Not Walls
* No More Deaths/No Más Muertes

There will also be a print/art sale with all proceeds going to the groups on tour. Bring your own border/migrant justice related art to contribute to the sale!

You can donate directly to support the tour at:
paypal.me/borderresistance
venmo: @borderresistance

Save the date:
BORDER RESISTANCE CONVERGENCE
Sept. 1-10, 2019 -- El Paso, TX
"For border resistance work connected to the local community in El Paso & Ciudad Juárez and truly rooted in decolonization we invite you to SAVE THE DATE for this powerful convergence of intersectional activists, artists and resisters." borderresistance.com

Websites & social media of participant crews:
http://contravientoymareatj.com/
https://hecatesociety.org/
https://www.gofundme.com/casa-carmelita
https://www.facebook.com/FoodNotWalls/
https://www.facebook.com/creativebrownresistance/
https://www.facebook.com/hecatesociety/
https://www.facebook.com/Comedor-Contra-viento-y-marea-820622648300238/
https://www.instagram.com/hecatesociety/
sm_border_resistance_speaking_touur_2019.jpg
original image (1489x2048)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6501856888...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 25th, 2019 9:09 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 112.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code