From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Immigrant RightsView other events for the week of 7/29/2019
|Border Resistance Speaking Tour in Santa Cruz
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday July 29
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Border Resistance Speaking Tour
|Location Details
|Freight Building at Depot Park, 119 Center St., Santa Cruz
|
Join us to hear firsthand accounts from the past year of autonomous mutual aid and direct action organizing in the border regions of El Paso/Juarez and Tijuana/San Diego— and learn about ways to support and get involved.
$5-20 donation suggested - a fundraiser for migrant solidarity and border/detention camp resistance projects
Featuring collectives/crews from the borderlands:
* Tornillo: The Occupation @rvlt_19
* Comedor Contra viento y marea
* Hecate Society
* Casa Carmelita
* Food Not Walls
* No More Deaths/No Más Muertes
There will also be a print/art sale with all proceeds going to the groups on tour. Bring your own border/migrant justice related art to contribute to the sale!
You can donate directly to support the tour at:
paypal.me/borderresistance
venmo: @borderresistance
Save the date:
BORDER RESISTANCE CONVERGENCE
Sept. 1-10, 2019 -- El Paso, TX
"For border resistance work connected to the local community in El Paso & Ciudad Juárez and truly rooted in decolonization we invite you to SAVE THE DATE for this powerful convergence of intersectional activists, artists and resisters." borderresistance.com
Websites & social media of participant crews:
http://contravientoymareatj.com/
https://hecatesociety.org/
https://www.gofundme.com/casa-carmelita
https://www.facebook.com/FoodNotWalls/
https://www.facebook.com/creativebrownresistance/
https://www.facebook.com/hecatesociety/
https://www.facebook.com/Comedor-Contra-viento-y-marea-820622648300238/
https://www.instagram.com/hecatesociety/
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6501856888...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 25th, 2019 9:09 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network