Day of Action: Shut Down 850 Bryant at SF City Hall
Date Thursday July 25
Time 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorNo New SF Jail Coalition
Front Steps of City Hall
San Francisco
Join us for this day of action to build pressure on the Board of Supervisors to SHUT DOWN 850 Bryant NOW! We can't wait any longer.

SCHEDULE:

11am - Gather at the Polk Street steps to City Hall.
11:15am - Orient to the campaign then join us for supervisor meetings and drop ins
1:30pm - Close Out and Next steps
sm_dayofaction_850bryantjail_july252019.jpg
original image (1061x600)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6506825321...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 24th, 2019 7:43 PM
