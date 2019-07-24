Join us for this day of action to build pressure on the Board of Supervisors to SHUT DOWN 850 Bryant NOW! We can't wait any longer.



SCHEDULE:



11am - Gather at the Polk Street steps to City Hall.

11:15am - Orient to the campaign then join us for supervisor meetings and drop ins

1:30pm - Close Out and Next steps

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 24th, 2019 7:43 PM