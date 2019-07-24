From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Day of Action: Shut Down 850 Bryant at SF City Hall
|Date
|Thursday July 25
|Time
|11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|No New SF Jail Coalition
|Location Details
|
Front Steps of City Hall
San Francisco
|
Join us for this day of action to build pressure on the Board of Supervisors to SHUT DOWN 850 Bryant NOW! We can't wait any longer.
SCHEDULE:
11am - Gather at the Polk Street steps to City Hall.
11:15am - Orient to the campaign then join us for supervisor meetings and drop ins
1:30pm - Close Out and Next steps
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6506825321...
