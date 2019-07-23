top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 8/ 3/2019
(Dis)location: Black Exodus – Let’s talk about how it happened and what to do about it
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday August 03
Time 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorSF Bay View
Location Details
Bayview Opera House
4705 Third St.
San Francisco
“Our aim with this project has been to foreground Black storytelling and art-making.”

The Anti-Eviction Mapping Project is proud and excited to announce a launch party and community gathering at the Bayview Opera House, 4705 Third St., San Francisco, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 5-7 p.m., to celebrate the print and online publication of (Dis)Location: Black Exodus, the culmination of several years’ work in the community.

(Dis)location is a multi-platform publication and public workshop series centered around the issue of local housing justice. The first chapter, Black Exodus, builds upon the Anti-Eviction Mapping project’s commitment to centering communities as producers of social and historical knowledge. Activated by the unprecedented out-migration of Black San Franciscans from their historic neighborhoods, our aim with this project has been to foreground Black storytelling and art-making.

At the event, the (Dis)location team will present the print zine and interactive website, an accessible online portal combining our print and multimedia work. The zine highlights community oral histories and supplements them with maps, socio-historical context and art from local Black artists.

In addition to the zine, we will present video narratives driven by the collected oral histories that center around specific sites of displacement and resistance. Community partners, including artists, housing and environmental activists, and neighborhood historians will speak and share their own important work.

In addition, there will be a one-hour Tenant Rights Workshop before the event, from 4 to 5 p.m., in partnership with the San Francisco Tenants Union. The purpose of the workshop is to build awareness around basic tenant protections and to provide an opportunity for residents to ask questions about particular housing issues they may be facing.

As more details are solidified about the event, they will be announced on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/842231966150212/.

Music and light refreshments will be provided, as well as a story booth and Community Power Map to continue collecting these important stories and build the interactive website. This is a free event, but we request that you register in advance. You can register here: https://forms.gle/eaiC12oFo5vvfNQY9

Look forward to seeing you on Aug. 3rd!

Support for (Dis)Location: A Zine Publication and Public Workshop Series is provided by Southern Exposure’s Alternative Exposure Grant Program as well as the San Francisco Arts Commission’s Artists and Communities in Partnership Grant Program.
sm_anti-eviction-mapping-project-_dislocation-black-exodus-launch-party-and-community-gathering-080319-at-bv-opera-house.jpg
original image (1392x882)
For more event information: https://sfbayview.com/2019/07/dislocation-...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 23rd, 2019 8:00 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 112.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code