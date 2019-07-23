



The Anti-Eviction Mapping Project is proud and excited to announce a launch party and community gathering at the Bayview Opera House, 4705 Third St., San Francisco, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 5-7 p.m., to celebrate the print and online publication of (Dis)Location: Black Exodus, the culmination of several years’ work in the community.



(Dis)location is a multi-platform publication and public workshop series centered around the issue of local housing justice. The first chapter, Black Exodus, builds upon the Anti-Eviction Mapping project’s commitment to centering communities as producers of social and historical knowledge. Activated by the unprecedented out-migration of Black San Franciscans from their historic neighborhoods, our aim with this project has been to foreground Black storytelling and art-making.



At the event, the (Dis)location team will present the print zine and interactive website, an accessible online portal combining our print and multimedia work. The zine highlights community oral histories and supplements them with maps, socio-historical context and art from local Black artists.



In addition to the zine, we will present video narratives driven by the collected oral histories that center around specific sites of displacement and resistance. Community partners, including artists, housing and environmental activists, and neighborhood historians will speak and share their own important work.



In addition, there will be a one-hour Tenant Rights Workshop before the event, from 4 to 5 p.m., in partnership with the San Francisco Tenants Union. The purpose of the workshop is to build awareness around basic tenant protections and to provide an opportunity for residents to ask questions about particular housing issues they may be facing.



As more details are solidified about the event, they will be announced on our Facebook page:



Music and light refreshments will be provided, as well as a story booth and Community Power Map to continue collecting these important stories and build the interactive website. This is a free event, but we request that you register in advance. You can register here:



Look forward to seeing you on Aug. 3rd!



Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 23rd, 2019 8:00 PM