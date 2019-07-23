top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Boots Riley Introduces "Sorry To Bother You" At 2019 SF LaborFest
by Boots Riley
Tuesday Jul 23rd, 2019 11:04 AM
Artist and film maker Boots Riley introduces his film "Sorry To Bother You" at LaborFest 2019 screening
riley_boots_oea.jpeg
Boots Riley Introduces "Sorry To Bother You" At 2019 SF LaborFest Screening

Boots Riley sent a video introduction for the 2019LaborFest screening of "Sorry To Bother You" on July 19th in San Francisco.
LaborFest
http://www.laborfest.net

FilmWorks United International Working Class Film & Video Festival

https://laborfest.net/event/sorry-to-bother-you-2018/
Sorry To Bother You – 2018 (112 min.) Directed by Boots Riley

The future is here and it isn’t pretty, is part of the story in Boots Riley’s “Sorry To Bother You”. Young workers in the tech economy face a dire state, and this film shows how with ideology of capitalism, that you as an individual, can make it even if you have to run over other workers.
The dog eat dog dystopian world we live in, with its billionaires and the thousands of homeless in the streets, is the backdrop of this film as it shows life in Oakland.
The film also shows the lives and music of youth in Oakland as they struggle to survive, and the business methods of telemarketing. What is different about this film is that it shows that it is only the struggle for unionization and collective power that can transform the reality for working people, and this is part of the ideological struggle against the owners and bosses.
In the struggle for unionization of and for unity of all workers regardless of race, nationality and sexual orientation is Riley, who has been publicly arguing for a general strike for many years. He is now being joined by top union leaders who are making similar calls against the government shutdown by Trump and to defend the climate. His film has a relevance that makes it even timelier and it connects with the daily lives of tens of millions of young people who are struggling for a future.
https://youtu.be/zQK38IjKTBc
§Capitalist Dystopia In Bay Area
by Boots Riley Tuesday Jul 23rd, 2019 11:04 AM
sm_tech_dystopia_san_francisco_capitalist_tech_dystopia_.jpg
original image (1484x1113)
Boots Riley's film "Sorry To Bother You" shows the growing class contradictions of capitalism and future for workers if they do not organize. The dystopia world is destroying working people.
https://youtu.be/zQK38IjKTBc
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 112.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code