Related Categories: East Bay | Immigrant Rights
Brown Berets On Stage at Todos Santos Plaza "Stop the Deportations" Demo
by R.R.
Tuesday Jul 23rd, 2019 6:52 AM
Todos Santos Plaza, Concord, CA.

On this day, July 12, members of the Brown Berets proudly wore their insignia and waved their bright yellow flag, saying their mission is as critical and relevant today as it was over half a century ago. Founded in 1967, in 2019 they call for freedom for immigrants detained at the border.

Photos by Bob Shonkoff, Pro Bono Photo.
Please credit the photographer.
sm_con7-12topbb.jpeg
original image (819x546)
Members of the Brown Berets, wearing their signature berets as a symbol of unity and resistance, held a key presence at a vigil in Concord to support immigrants detained at our southern border. Members of the civil rights organization were also in San Francisco outside of the Sansome Street ICE facility, demonstrating on this national day of action.

At the event in Concord, children and adults were able to write letters to detainees ahead of an evening vigil. When the evening transitioned from daylight to black, the candles came out. Organizers said they wanted to make sure everyone left feeling empowered to ACT.

The Brown Berets is a civil rights organization that says it is in solidarity with all oppressed people of color who struggle for a better tomorrow. Founded in Los Angeles in the late 1960s, the Brown Berets were an influential community-based social justice organization that played a leading role in the Chicano Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s and 1970s. They took on a range of social and political issues that plagued the Mexican American commnunity in various sectors of life, including educational inequality, healthcare access, police brutality, and wartime casualties.
§Youthful participants in July 12 rally in Concord
by R.R. Tuesday Jul 23rd, 2019 6:52 AM
sm_con7-12secondphoto_1.jpeg
original image (819x675)
Stop Stealing Children
§fists
by R.R. Tuesday Jul 23rd, 2019 6:52 AM
sm_con7-12bbfists_1.jpeg
original image (683x1024)
§No Kids in Cages
by R.R. Tuesday Jul 23rd, 2019 6:52 AM
sm_con7-12nokidsincages_1.jpeg
original image (819x546)
§large crowd
by R.R. Tuesday Jul 23rd, 2019 6:52 AM
sm_con7-12bbstagebacks_1.jpeg
original image (819x546)
§Mom and babe
by R.R. Tuesday Jul 23rd, 2019 6:52 AM
sm_con7-12madre.jpeg
original image (546x819)
§mother and child
by R.R. Tuesday Jul 23rd, 2019 6:52 AM
sm_con7-12madre2.jpeg
original image (819x546)
§variety of candles form a shrine of sorts
by R.R. Tuesday Jul 23rd, 2019 6:52 AM
sm_con7-12lastshrine.jpeg
original image (683x1024)
§from the stage
by R.R. Tuesday Jul 23rd, 2019 6:52 AM
sm_con7-12bbblondespeaker_1.jpeg
original image (819x1229)
§more candles
by R.R. Tuesday Jul 23rd, 2019 6:52 AM
sm_con7-12panorama_1.jpeg
original image (819x268)
