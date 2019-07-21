top
"Stop ICE" Demo in San Jose Lights Up the Night
by R.R.
Sunday Jul 21st, 2019 7:26 PM
On July 12, concerned citizens in San Jose lit up City Hall Plaza with candles, speakers, dancers and music to demand justice for immigrants.

Photos by: Alfred Leung, Pro Bono Photo.
Please credit the photographer as above.
sm_l4lsanjosealllitup_1.jpg
original image (2000x1334)
A call to the public to "come out and stand with the most vulnerable" brought out hundreds of demonstrators on July 12th.

San Jose’s talented Aztec dancers, Calpulli Tonalehqueh, performed at City Hall Plaza before the protest.

Speakers included Richard Hobbs, who represents immigrants in removal proceedings and serves as Policy Chair for Silicon Valley Chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association; he spoke of what the situation is like locally. Sharat Lin, past president of the San Jose Peace and Justice Center, spoke and performed a Dance of Peace.

Also coming to the microphone were representatives from SIREN (Services, Immigrant Rights, and Education Network). Sameena Usman of CAIR (Council on American–Islamic Relations) made an impassioned appeal for immigrant rights.

At 9pm, the gathered held candles and shared a moment of silence, saying, "Together we light up the world and social media to demand an end to human detention camps."
§guerrera t-shirt



§Candles



§Representative of CAIR



Center for American Islamic Relations speaker Sameena Uslam.
§Clapping



§Sharat Lin's Dance of Peace



§Singers



§Aztec Dancers



§SIREN



§Richard Hobbs Adresses Local Injustices



§Black and Gold



§more music



