Small Crowd, Big Message at Golden Gate by Leon Kunstenaar

Sunday Jul 21st, 2019 6:14 PM

Code Pink protests against US mistreatment of immigrants.

In a continuation of the Bay Area’s outrage at Trump’s violation of human rights, Code Pink demonstrated at the Golden Gate Bridge on Sunday.



As the marchers assembled at the SF side plaza, we got to see, most of us for the first time, an actual live man wearing a red Trump hat. He expressed himself for a few minutes and moved on.



Amid throngs of tourists, women from Code Pink (and one man) held signs for motorists crossing the bridge. Separated from each other by about ten feet as in the old “Burma Shave” road advertisements, they cheered the continual blaring of approval honking.



Back at the plaza, the group sang a couple of songs and dispersed.

