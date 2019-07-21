From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Immigrant Rights
Small Crowd, Big Message at Golden Gate
Code Pink protests against US mistreatment of immigrants.
In a continuation of the Bay Area’s outrage at Trump’s violation of human rights, Code Pink demonstrated at the Golden Gate Bridge on Sunday.
As the marchers assembled at the SF side plaza, we got to see, most of us for the first time, an actual live man wearing a red Trump hat. He expressed himself for a few minutes and moved on.
Amid throngs of tourists, women from Code Pink (and one man) held signs for motorists crossing the bridge. Separated from each other by about ten feet as in the old “Burma Shave” road advertisements, they cheered the continual blaring of approval honking.
Back at the plaza, the group sang a couple of songs and dispersed.
As the marchers assembled at the SF side plaza, we got to see, most of us for the first time, an actual live man wearing a red Trump hat. He expressed himself for a few minutes and moved on.
Amid throngs of tourists, women from Code Pink (and one man) held signs for motorists crossing the bridge. Separated from each other by about ten feet as in the old “Burma Shave” road advertisements, they cheered the continual blaring of approval honking.
Back at the plaza, the group sang a couple of songs and dispersed.
§
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network