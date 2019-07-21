top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Immigrant Rights
Small Crowd, Big Message at Golden Gate
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sunday Jul 21st, 2019 6:14 PM
Code Pink protests against US mistreatment of immigrants.
sm_350_8090-2.jpg
original image (2300x1704)
In a continuation of the Bay Area’s outrage at Trump’s violation of human rights, Code Pink demonstrated at the Golden Gate Bridge on Sunday.

As the marchers assembled at the SF side plaza, we got to see, most of us for the first time, an actual live man wearing a red Trump hat. He expressed himself for a few minutes and moved on.

Amid throngs of tourists, women from Code Pink (and one man) held signs for motorists crossing the bridge. Separated from each other by about ten feet as in the old “Burma Shave” road advertisements, they cheered the continual blaring of approval honking.

Back at the plaza, the group sang a couple of songs and dispersed.
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Jul 21st, 2019 6:14 PM
sm_850_8034.jpg
original image (2300x1822)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Jul 21st, 2019 6:14 PM
sm_850_8050.jpg
original image (2300x1701)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Jul 21st, 2019 6:14 PM
sm_dsc_0075.jpg
original image (2300x1643)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Jul 21st, 2019 6:14 PM
sm_850_8068.jpg
original image (2300x1814)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Jul 21st, 2019 6:14 PM
sm_850_8076.jpg
original image (1533x2300)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Jul 21st, 2019 6:14 PM
sm_dsc_0094.jpg
original image (2300x1766)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Jul 21st, 2019 6:14 PM
sm_850_8085-2.jpg
original image (2300x1779)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Jul 21st, 2019 6:14 PM
sm_850_8109.jpg
original image (2300x2016)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Jul 21st, 2019 6:14 PM
sm_dsc_0121.jpg
original image (2300x1642)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Sunday Jul 21st, 2019 6:14 PM
sm_850_8118.jpg
original image (2300x1669)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 112.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code