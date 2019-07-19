Never Again is NOW Rally for Rights of Immigrants & Asylum Seekers



Sunday, July 21 @ noon, after Church on Sanctuary Steps



Join members of UUSF, in a time that calls for bold resistance, as we take to the streets at Franklin and Geary. Through visuals, words and drama we will make our concerns public as we call upon all people of conscience to persist, intensify and broaden our efforts to make real the growing cry: Never Again is Now! Close the Camps!

