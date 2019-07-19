From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Never Again is Now Rally at UU Church in San Francisco
|Sunday July 21
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Protest
|First UU Church of SF
First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco
1187 Franklin St, San Francisco, California 94109
Never Again is NOW Rally for Rights of Immigrants & Asylum Seekers
Sunday, July 21 @ noon, after Church on Sanctuary Steps
Join members of UUSF, in a time that calls for bold resistance, as we take to the streets at Franklin and Geary. Through visuals, words and drama we will make our concerns public as we call upon all people of conscience to persist, intensify and broaden our efforts to make real the growing cry: Never Again is Now! Close the Camps!
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3254482783...
Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 19th, 2019 6:19 PM
