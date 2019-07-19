top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights
Never Again is Now Rally at UU Church in San Francisco
Date Sunday July 21
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorFirst UU Church of SF
Location Details
First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco
1187 Franklin St, San Francisco, California 94109
Never Again is NOW Rally for Rights of Immigrants & Asylum Seekers

Sunday, July 21 @ noon, after Church on Sanctuary Steps

Join members of UUSF, in a time that calls for bold resistance, as we take to the streets at Franklin and Geary. Through visuals, words and drama we will make our concerns public as we call upon all people of conscience to persist, intensify and broaden our efforts to make real the growing cry: Never Again is Now! Close the Camps!
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3254482783...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 19th, 2019 6:19 PM
