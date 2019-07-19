A3 Newsletter: Zulu Whitmore Court Date and More by International Coalition to Free the Angola 3

Friday Jul 19th, 2019 4:00 PM

The latest issue of our newsletter has just been released, spotlighting the important case of Kenny "Zulu" Whitmore and the recent work of Southern University Law Professor Angela A. Allen-Bell & her students. We also update you on the recent activities of Robert King and Albert Woodfox, including Albert's trip abroad to the United Kingdom.