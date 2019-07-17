From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Community Discussion on Attacks on Immigrants
|Tuesday August 06
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Meeting
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|415-821-6171
|1741 Alcatraz Ave, Berkeley
I.C.E. here, coups there - U.S. out of everywhere!
Striking at the root of the attack on our communities
From the horrific border concentration camps, to family separations, to the string of deaths of detained children, to the arrest of solidarity activists leaving water for those crossing the border – the brutality and human rights violations by the U.S. government against immigrants are on the rise.
To fight back and win, we must have a deep understanding of the root cause of our oppression. Join us to look at the exploitative policies — followed by successive U.S. governments — that have ravaged nations over the last few decades, creating violence and poverty leaving our people no choice but to migrate to the United States. We’ll connect our struggles as oppressed peoples fighting for self-determination and invite folks to get involved in the organizing efforts for an upcoming mass action to demand no wall, no ban, no I.C.E., no concentration camps, and full rights and amnesty NOW!
