𝗢𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝟮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲, 𝗮s part of 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗳𝗼𝗿: 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗔𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗰𝘆 - 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗛𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗲𝘀!



We hold in our hearts the memory of anti-racist activist Heather Heyer and the dozens injured by the fascists in Charlottesville. While it was a Nazi thug who murdered Heather, it is the bigot-in-chief Donald Trump, endorser of the “very fine” Nazi and Klan scum, who has enshrined their genocidal ideology as his national policy against the disabled, the LGBTQ+ community, and all People of Color.



Migrants at our southern border, who are “engaged in a federally protected activity” of seeking asylum, are having their babies ripped from their parents arms, their children kidnapped and placed in cages, women forced to drink out of toilets. Cages are so crowded that no one can even lie on the floor. Food, soap, even toothbrushes are denied them, all on the orders from Trump because of their “race” and “national origin.” This meets the very definition of a federal hate crime multiplied thousands of times.



Trump is showing off his brutality “stripes” to his rich friends on Wall Street, to show them how tough he’ll be to those who oppose their cutbacks, like the dismantling of Obamacare. We’re supposed to fight over the scraps that they grant us. That’s why they’ve poured more than $100 million into Trump’s re-election campaign. We demand that Congress immediately impeach Trump for hate crimes and dump his whole gang of rich bigots!



Please message us to endorse this action. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3533118053...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 16th, 2019 10:18 PM