๐—ข๐—ป ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐Ÿฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—–๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—น๐—ผ๐˜๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—น๐—น๐—ฒ, ๐—ฎs part of ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—น๐—น ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ: ๐—ก๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น ๐——๐—ฎ๐˜†๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—”๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—”๐—ด๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ช๐—ต๐—ถ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐—ฆ๐˜‚๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐˜† - ๐—œ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ต ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐˜‚๐—บ๐—ฝ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—›๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐—–๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐˜€!



We hold in our hearts the memory of anti-racist activist Heather Heyer and the dozens injured by the fascists in Charlottesville. While it was a Nazi thug who murdered Heather, it is the bigot-in-chief Donald Trump, endorser of the โ€œvery fineโ€ Nazi and Klan scum, who has enshrined their genocidal ideology as his national policy against the disabled, the LGBTQ+ community, and all People of Color.



Migrants at our southern border, who are โ€œengaged in a federally protected activityโ€ of seeking asylum, are having their babies ripped from their parents arms, their children kidnapped and placed in cages, women forced to drink out of toilets. Cages are so crowded that no one can even lie on the floor. Food, soap, even toothbrushes are denied them, all on the orders from Trump because of their โ€œraceโ€ and โ€œnational origin.โ€ This meets the very definition of a federal hate crime multiplied thousands of times.



Trump is showing off his brutality โ€œstripesโ€ to his rich friends on Wall Street, to show them how tough heโ€™ll be to those who oppose their cutbacks, like the dismantling of Obamacare. Weโ€™re supposed to fight over the scraps that they grant us. Thatโ€™s why theyโ€™ve poured more than $100 million into Trumpโ€™s re-election campaign. We demand that Congress immediately impeach Trump for hate crimes and dump his whole gang of rich bigots!



