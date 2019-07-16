BLOWOUT: Who's Next? is an in-depth look at the environmental and social injustice of the fracking boom. A rich white neighborhood gets relocated. A poor black neighborhood steeps in toxins with no hope of relocation. Hear what to expect as 1 million new gas and oil wells move into America's backyards along with all the infrastructure needed to get that gas to market.



See the behemoth vessels being built now to serve the forecast 45% rise in global fracked gas use. Hear what we can do to stop this methane madness.



Santa Cruz local Hope Forpeace produced this great film for us having traveled the nation for 5 years researching cases of fracking related pollution and the immeasurable negative impacts they've had on so many communities. The film maker will hold a Q&A after the show.



$20 suggested donation, none will be turned away.

All proceeds go to victims seen in the film. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4249047149...

