From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | LGBTI / QueerView other events for the week of 7/20/2019
|Monterey Peninsula Pride Parade & Celebration 2019
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday July 20
|Time
|11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Monterey Peninsula Pride
|Location Details
|
Monterey Bay Custom House Plaza
Fishermans Wharf, Monterey
|
Join us for our 3rd Annual Monterey Peninsula Pride Parade and Celebration on Saturday, July 20, 2019. This year, we're having our parade and celebration in the city of Monterey!
The parade will gather on Polk St, with the march leading the celebration at Custom House Plaza by the Wharf!
This is a FREE, family-friendly event for the community, though donations are appreciated.
Sponsors: Community Human Services, First 5 Monterey County
Poster designed by Juan Reyes
For more info: https://bit.ly/2tcW0BN
Donate: https://bit.ly/2Iahdkw
Sign-Making: http://bit.ly/MPPsigns2019
Sunday Panel: http://bit.ly/MPPpanel2019
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4334238508...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 16th, 2019 7:14 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network