The parade will gather on Polk St, with the march leading the celebration at Custom House Plaza by the Wharf!



This is a FREE, family-friendly event for the community, though donations are appreciated.



Sponsors: Community Human Services, First 5 Monterey County

Poster designed by Juan Reyes



For more info:

Donate:

Sign-Making:

Sunday Panel: Join us for our 3rd Annual Monterey Peninsula Pride Parade and Celebration on Saturday, July 20, 2019. This year, we're having our parade and celebration in the city of Monterey!The parade will gather on Polk St, with the march leading the celebration at Custom House Plaza by the Wharf!This is a FREE, family-friendly event for the community, though donations are appreciated.Sponsors: Community Human Services, First 5 Monterey CountyPoster designed by Juan ReyesFor more info: https://bit.ly/2tcW0BN Donate: https://bit.ly/2Iahdkw Sign-Making: http://bit.ly/MPPsigns2019 Sunday Panel: http://bit.ly/MPPpanel2019 For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4334238508...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 16th, 2019 7:14 PM