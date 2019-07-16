top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | LGBTI / Queer
View other events for the week of 7/20/2019
Monterey Peninsula Pride Parade & Celebration 2019
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday July 20
Time 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorMonterey Peninsula Pride
Location Details
Monterey Bay Custom House Plaza
Fishermans Wharf, Monterey
Join us for our 3rd Annual Monterey Peninsula Pride Parade and Celebration on Saturday, July 20, 2019. This year, we're having our parade and celebration in the city of Monterey!

The parade will gather on Polk St, with the march leading the celebration at Custom House Plaza by the Wharf!

This is a FREE, family-friendly event for the community, though donations are appreciated.

Sponsors: Community Human Services, First 5 Monterey County
Poster designed by Juan Reyes

For more info: https://bit.ly/2tcW0BN
Donate: https://bit.ly/2Iahdkw
Sign-Making: http://bit.ly/MPPsigns2019
Sunday Panel: http://bit.ly/MPPpanel2019
sm_monterey_pride_prismatic_glamour_community_through_intersectionality.jpg
original image (2048x1072)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4334238508...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 16th, 2019 7:14 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 142.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code