BLACKkKLANSMAN Film Screening and Discussion
Date Saturday August 17
Time 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorResource Center for Nonviolence
Location Details
Resource Center for Nonviolence
612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
Screening at the Resource Center for Nonviolence Saturday August 17th, 2019.

Donations welcome but noone turned away for lack of funds.

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFc6I0rgmgY

Film description:
Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer from Colorado Springs, CO, successfully manages to infiltrate the local Ku Klux Klan branch with the help of a Jewish surrogate who eventually becomes its leader. Based on actual events.

Director: Spike Lee
Writers: Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz
Stars: John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier
sm_blackkklansman.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4930141112...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 16th, 2019 7:06 PM
