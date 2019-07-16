Protesters Target Palantir for Profiting from ICE Conracts by Ruth Robertson

Tuesday Jul 16th, 2019 2:52 AM

July 12 was a national day of action to call for the protection of immigrants from ICE raids. In Palo Alto, demonstrators marched on Palantir Technologies' headquarters, saying the data mining company is helping the Trump administration separate families. Palantir sells software that assists the government in tracking and finding people to arrest and deport.



Please credit the photographer: Jack Owicki, Pro Bono Photo.

On a national day of action to protect immigrants targeted in Immigration and Custom Enforcement raids, hundreds united in a march to shut down Palantir Technologies for complicity with ICE.



Palantir’s multimillion-dollar contracts with ICE that help in human rights abuses have sparked outcry across the nation, and possibly nowhere greater than in Palantir's own backyard. The Coalition to Close the Camps -- Bay Area said we must hold corporations like Palantir responsible for the human rights abuses they create and enable. The coalition's work to bring about the demo at Palantir was part of their continuing effort to dismantle the system that allows concentration camps and the mass deportation and terrorization of immigrants and asylum seekers to exist.



Demonstrators marched through blocks of Palo Alto's downtown area, bringing traffic to a halt in key locations. They rallied at Palantir's front door, blocking the main entrance/exit. Filling Alma Street, a major city of Palo Alto artery, they chanted their demands, calling on the data mining company to stop contributing to immigrant targeting. Palantir helped create the the U.S. Custom and Border Protection’s “Analytical Framework for Intelligence” and other tools. ICE utilizes Palantir’s software to map a target's family relationships, get their Social Security number, address, phone number, height, weight, eye color, and driver's license number.