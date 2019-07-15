top
Save Juristac: Sacred Site, Sensitive Ecology (Outreach Meeting)
Date Tuesday July 16
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorSouth Bay Indigenous Solidarity
Emailindigenoussolidarity [at] protonmail.com
Location Details
First Unitarian Church of San Jose
160 North Third Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Newspaper headlines have described this as a 'Standing Rock Moment' for the South Bay. In both cases, sacred sites and burial grounds were threatened by extractive industries. In both cases, unique ecological concerns stood jointly with issues of human rights.

Join us to learn about the effort to save the area traditionally known as Juristac, the ancient Amah Mutsun ceremonial site located south of Gilroy. A proposed sand and gravel quarry threatens to level sacred hills and rip 40 million tons of materials from pits covering 320 acres.

Protect HUMAN RIGHTS: Juristac contains ancient village sites, ceremonial sites, and burial grounds. No amount of mitigation can ensure the preservation of cultural resources. And, in Amah Mutsun tradition, there will be no way to repair the spiritual damage done to this sacred site--a site which should be treated with the same respect accorded to other important pilgrimage sites around the world.

Protect NATURE: Juristac is home to endangered and threatened species. It is an important wildlife corridor, connecting the unique habitats of the Santa Cruz, Gabilan, and Diablo mountain rages. It occupies the extremely sensitive watershed of the Pajaro River. And its water-table is prone to saltwater intrusion.

Thousands of other Indigenous cultural sites in Santa Clara County have already been destroyed by urban sprawl, extractive industry, and agriculture.

Indeed, hydraulic-injection OIL production and other development has already impacted areas near the proposed quarry.

It's up to each of us to ensure that this pattern of cultural and ecological destruction stops.

The meeting will include a multimedia presentation. Come to learn; come to connect. If you choose to help, it's as simple as spreading the word, gathering a few signatures, or writing your County Supervisor.
§Juristac Quick Facts
by South Bay Indigenous Solidarity Monday Jul 15th, 2019 7:12 PM
20_fact_sheet.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (2.3MB)
