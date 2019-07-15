From the Open-Publishing Calendar
New Northern California Police Accountability Project Seeking Support
We need a centralized archive for information on law enforcement violence and corruption across Northern California, but no such resource currently exists. With your help, we can have a working version within a matter of months. Share this and donate to make it happen!
Funds are being raised to build a new public-facing police accountability database. The title for the project is straightforward: Police Files. Not only will it be built to include information on police misconduct from the streets to the jails, but to document the role others such as district attorneys play in fostering the current environment of law enforcement impunity.
The Police Files database will be a valuable tool for journalists, civil rights attorneys, police accountability organizations, activists, and the general public. Solid models already exist which cover distinct aspects of police accountability in a few areas across the country, as well as national ones on police killings, but there's nothing as comprehensive as what's proposed here.
The more facts and patterns that are brought to light, the harder it becomes for law enforcement to act without transparency and accountability.
Please, donate now! Donations of every size are appreciated and help push the project toward realization.
https://www.gofundme.com/police-files
Share widely and tell a friend.
Let's go big and make this happen! It's about time.
Follow Police Files on social media:
https://twitter.com/police_files
https://www.facebook.com/policefilesproject/
https://www.instagram.com/police_files/
Endorsements:
— Coalition for Police Accountability
— Justice Teams Network
— Anti Police-Terror Project
— Dan Siegel, Oakland civil rights attorney
— San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center (Indybay)
