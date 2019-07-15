top
ICE Sweep Protest is Display of San Francisco Inimitable Style at Cable Car Turnaround
by Ruth Robertson
Monday Jul 15th, 2019 4:10 AM
Dancers reenacted the historic meeting of world dictators Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un at a Powell Street cable car turnaround protest on July 12. While one protester revealed his tattoo of deep significance, many others hoisted signs that expressed just how pissed off citizens of San Francisco can get when ICE raids threaten their city.

Photos by Terri Scussel, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.
sm_sfl4ltsneveragaintattoo.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
Herewith some reactions to looming deportations announced by the Trump administration last week; San Francisco was named a target city.

Lights for Liberty, a coalition of people dedicated to the principle that all human beings have a right to life, liberty and dignity, said that the Trump administration’s immigration policies and detention camps meet the United Nations’ definition of genocide. The coalition called for the national day of action that saw more than 700 protests across the US, of which the Powell St. demonstration was one.

Members of Refuse Fascism said that nothing short of removing the whole illegitimate regime from power will stop the Trump/Pence disaster and ICE deportations. An elderly woman's sign said it all, "Fuck ICE."

The Trump Dis-Organization is a street theater company with the motto, "We aim to Make American Street Theater Great Again." Their humor served to energize protesters who vowed to continue acting up until the the nightmare deportations and atrocities, especially against children, come to an end.
§This Woman's Sign Spoke for Many
by Ruth Robertson Monday Jul 15th, 2019 4:10 AM
sm_sfl4ltsfuckice.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Reenactment of Historic Meeting Between Rocket Man and Dotard
by Ruth Robertson Monday Jul 15th, 2019 4:10 AM
sm_sfl4ltsrocketmandotard.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un have a history of colorful exchanges. A few days after Trump referred to KJU as ‘Rocket Man’ in September, 2017, the DPRK leader called Trump a ‘mentally deranged U.S. dotard’. Despite their animosity, the two leaders met and agreed to take steps toward denuclearization in June of 2018. When media reported that satellite images 6 months later showed that North Korea was continuing to significantly expand a major long-range missile site, Trump called it "fake news." Photo of Trump Dis-Organization Team.
§Three Winners of the "oh hell please" prize
by Ruth Robertson Monday Jul 15th, 2019 4:10 AM
sm_sfl4ltsohhellpleaseprize.jpg
original image (3000x2402)
Brought to you by the Trump Dis-Organization. The prize was split three ways between Trump, Kim Jong Un, and the devil for keeping children in cages.
§MD's against kids in cages
by Ruth Robertson Monday Jul 15th, 2019 4:10 AM
sm_sfl4ltsmdsagainstkidsincages.jpg
original image (2208x3150)
§Medical Students and MD's Against Kids in Cages
by Ruth Robertson Monday Jul 15th, 2019 4:10 AM
sm_sfl4ltshippocraticoath.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Face Painting, San Francisco Style
by Ruth Robertson Monday Jul 15th, 2019 4:10 AM
sm_sfl4ltscageface.jpg
original image (2100x3150)
no cages!
§Crowd
by Ruth Robertson Monday Jul 15th, 2019 4:10 AM
sm_sfl4ltsraisecandles.jpg
original image (3152x2100)
§Bilingual Sign: Trump and Pence Must Go!
by Ruth Robertson Monday Jul 15th, 2019 4:10 AM
sm_sfl4ltstrumppencemustleave.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§San Francisco Style
by Ruth Robertson Monday Jul 15th, 2019 4:10 AM
sm_sfl4ltsglovescandle.jpg
original image (2400x3000)
§Signs by RefuseFascism.org
by Ruth Robertson Monday Jul 15th, 2019 4:10 AM
sm_sfl4ltskjuinback.jpg
original image (3150x2102)
Did u spot KJU dancing in back?
§Sign on Cardboard
by Ruth Robertson Monday Jul 15th, 2019 4:10 AM
sm_sfl4ltsasylumsign.jpg
original image (3000x2402)
An Ecological Choice
§Another sign on cardboard
by Ruth Robertson Monday Jul 15th, 2019 4:10 AM
sm_sfl4ltsfamilies.jpg
original image (3000x2438)
§San Franciscans say: Report ICE when spotted
by Ruth Robertson Monday Jul 15th, 2019 4:10 AM
sm_sfl4lreportice.jpg
original image (3150x2124)
§So much in this photo
by Ruth Robertson Monday Jul 15th, 2019 4:10 AM
sm_sfltltspuppyfist.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
Puppy on board; mixed language spelling on a sign; anti-Trump T-shirt; raised fist
