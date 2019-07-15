ICE Sweep Protest is Display of San Francisco Inimitable Style at Cable Car Turnaround by Ruth Robertson

Monday Jul 15th, 2019 4:10 AM

Dancers reenacted the historic meeting of world dictators Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un at a Powell Street cable car turnaround protest on July 12. While one protester revealed his tattoo of deep significance, many others hoisted signs that expressed just how pissed off citizens of San Francisco can get when ICE raids threaten their city.



Photos by Terri Scussel, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

Herewith some reactions to looming deportations announced by the Trump administration last week; San Francisco was named a target city.



Lights for Liberty, a coalition of people dedicated to the principle that all human beings have a right to life, liberty and dignity, said that the Trump administration’s immigration policies and detention camps meet the United Nations’ definition of genocide. The coalition called for the national day of action that saw more than 700 protests across the US, of which the Powell St. demonstration was one.



Members of Refuse Fascism said that nothing short of removing the whole illegitimate regime from power will stop the Trump/Pence disaster and ICE deportations. An elderly woman's sign said it all, "Fuck ICE."



The Trump Dis-Organization is a street theater company with the motto, "We aim to Make American Street Theater Great Again." Their humor served to energize protesters who vowed to continue acting up until the the nightmare deportations and atrocities, especially against children, come to an end.