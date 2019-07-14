



WELCOME JULY 12 PROTESTERS! RefuseFascism.org is a movement of people coming from diverse perspectives, united in our recognition that the Trump/Pence Regime poses a catastrophic danger to humanity and the planet, and that it is our responsibility to drive them from power through non-violent protests that grow every day until our demand is met.



Torturing children and babies is not only an atrocity in its own right – it is the spearhead and battering ram of a whole fascist program being imposed on America by the Trump/Pence regime, with dire consequences for the people of the world. This is how fascism advances: dehumanizing whole sections of people and normalizing cruelty, preparing hearts and minds to look away as atrocities worsen. Trump’s “Make America Great Again” is a 21st century fascist program of Manifest Destiny – “America First” – wrapped in the flag and Mike Pence’s Bible taken literally, with a program of white supremacy, misogyny, and xenophobia.



Sunday Jul 14th, 2019