|Immigrant Raids Part of a Larger Fascist Program
|Tuesday July 16
|6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
|Meeting
|Curt Wechsler
|
Sports Basement
1590 Bryant Street, San Francisco
Discussion and Organizers Meeting
WELCOME JULY 12 PROTESTERS! RefuseFascism.org is a movement of people coming from diverse perspectives, united in our recognition that the Trump/Pence Regime poses a catastrophic danger to humanity and the planet, and that it is our responsibility to drive them from power through non-violent protests that grow every day until our demand is met.
Torturing children and babies is not only an atrocity in its own right – it is the spearhead and battering ram of a whole fascist program being imposed on America by the Trump/Pence regime, with dire consequences for the people of the world. This is how fascism advances: dehumanizing whole sections of people and normalizing cruelty, preparing hearts and minds to look away as atrocities worsen. Trump’s “Make America Great Again” is a 21st century fascist program of Manifest Destiny – “America First” – wrapped in the flag and Mike Pence’s Bible taken literally, with a program of white supremacy, misogyny, and xenophobia.
Stop the Raids! Stop the Torture, Close the Concentration Camps! https://refusefascism.org/2019/07/06/stop-the-torture-close-the-concentration-camps-the-trump-pence-regime-must-go/
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1610625599...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 14th, 2019 9:28 PM
