Meet us in front of the Starving Musician (1003 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz) at 9:30 am
This MONDAY, JULY 15, meet us in front of the Starving Musician (1003 Pacific Avenue) at 9:30 am on Monday in your finest black funeral wear, with dead flowers, black umbrellas, rain boots (?), signs, your love for Earth and your will for change.
In solidarity with the people of Louisiana, now losing a football field of land every hour and a half, and experiencing devastating flooding as we write, we will be holding a New Orleans funeral for Earth, species, territories, migrant children--meeting outside the Starving Musician store at 1003 Pacific Avenue, and proceeding up Pacific Avenue, over the Water Street bridge and TO THE COUNTY BUILDING, where we will speak our minds and then "die" on the County Building steps.
After this, some of us will enter the building with a large message from XR for Congressman Jimmy Panetta with Demand #1 (in full). If you have any resources (seeking jazz musicians!) to offer, email us at xrsc [at] protonmail.com ... and tell your friends!
This is our first spontaneous summer action--coordinating with The Climate Mobilization, Mothers Out Front, the Poor People's Campaign, the Ponca Tribe, Earth Uprising, Idle No More, and others to fulfill XR's Demand Number One: Declare Climate Emergency! (Tell the truth about the climate crisis.)
It's also the first day of XR UK's Summer Uprising!
► ▼ IMC Network