The Fight Against Monsanto's Roundup: The Politics of Pesticides
Date Sunday July 28
Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorLaborFest 2019
Email laborfest [at] laborfest.net
Phone(415) 642-8066
Location Details
The Green Arcade
1680 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94102

415-431-6800
Last year, former Benicia Unified School District groundskeeper Dewayne Johnson won a settlement for the cancer he got as a result of using Round Up produced by Monsanto, which was bought by Bayer. In his new book The Fight Against Monsanto's Roundup: The Politics of Pesticides author Mitchell Cohen describes how the herbicide glyphosate has caused cancer in workers and members of our community at large. In the trial it was discovered that Monsanto had conspired to keep medical information secret which showed this was a dangerous substance, and Johnson’s likely death will be the result of their negligence in pursuit of profits. Cohen looks at the politics behind the pesticide chemical industry, and why it is not being held accountable.

The San Francisco Labor Council this year also passed a resolution calling on the California Attorney General to remove “Round Up” from the shelves in California.

Special appearance by Juror #4 from the landmark verdict against Monsanto in Dewayne Johnson's trial in which the corporation was originally ordered to pay $289 million but after they appealed, was reduced to $78 million.

In conjunction with LaborFest 2019.
For more event information: https://laborfest.net/

