The ILWU & The Struggle Of Mexican Workers For Justice, Against USMCA & For Independent Unions by Labor Video Project

Sunday Jul 14th, 2019 2:46 PM At an international conference against privatization and outsourcing in San Francisco ILWU Local 10 former Secretary Treasurer Clarence Thomas and Mexican labor lawyer Susana. Prieto Terrazas spoke about the international struggle against the corporations and governments that allow slave labor conditions.



At an international conference to unite the fight against outsourcing and privatization in San Francisco at ILWU Local 34, ILWU Local 10 retired Secretary Treasurer Clarence Thomas and Mexco labor lawyer

Susana Prieto Terrazas who has been supporting the Matamoros workers spoke about the issues facing the ILWU and the Mexican labor movement.



Susana Prieto Terrazas has faced death threats from the bosses and government controlled union bureaucrats or charos/white unions who are controlled by the multi-multinationals.

This conference also voted to support. the fired workers Rockwell auto parts plant Tecate who have been fired for union activities.



For more information

http://www.upwa.info

http://www.lcaasactochapter.org

https://www.facebook.com/EnlaceMxNoticia/videos/748514578865608/UzpfSTEwMDAwMDQ4MDk4MTI0NjoyOTc2NzY5NzMyMzQ5MDMw/

Binational Campaign Against "Free Trade," Privatization and Deportations



Production of Labor Video Project

ILWU Local 10 former Secretary Treasurer greeted Mexican labor lawyer Susana Prieto Terrazas who has been helping workers. who had a wildcat strike in Matamoros.

Mexican Lawyer Susana Prieto Terrazas has defended workers in Mexico maquiladoras and her life has been threatened.

Al Rojas, co-founder of the UFWA joined the guests from Mexico and discussed the role of NAFTA and the USMCA.