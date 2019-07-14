top
The ILWU & The Struggle Of Mexican Workers For Justice, Against USMCA & For Independent Unions
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Jul 14th, 2019 2:46 PM
At an international conference against privatization and outsourcing in San Francisco ILWU Local 10 former Secretary Treasurer Clarence Thomas and Mexican labor lawyer Susana. Prieto Terrazas spoke about the international struggle against the corporations and governments that allow slave labor conditions.
sm_montamoros_susana_prieto_with_women_workers.jpg
original image (960x723)
The ILWU & The Struggle Of Mexican Workers For Justice, Against USMCA & For Independent Unions

At an international conference to unite the fight against outsourcing and privatization in San Francisco at ILWU Local 34, ILWU Local 10 retired Secretary Treasurer Clarence Thomas and Mexco labor lawyer
Susana Prieto Terrazas who has been supporting the Matamoros workers spoke about the issues facing the ILWU and the Mexican labor movement.

Susana Prieto Terrazas has faced death threats from the bosses and government controlled union bureaucrats or charos/white unions who are controlled by the multi-multinationals.
This conference also voted to support. the fired workers Rockwell auto parts plant Tecate who have been fired for union activities.

For more information
http://www.upwa.info
http://www.lcaasactochapter.org
https://www.facebook.com/EnlaceMxNoticia/videos/748514578865608/UzpfSTEwMDAwMDQ4MDk4MTI0NjoyOTc2NzY5NzMyMzQ5MDMw/
Binational Campaign Against "Free Trade," Privatization and Deportations

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dlVRkZTGxcA
§ILWU Local 10 Clarence Thomas Greets Susana Prieto Terrazas
by Labor Video Project Sunday Jul 14th, 2019 2:46 PM
thomas_clarence___susana_prieto.jpg
ILWU Local 10 former Secretary Treasurer greeted Mexican labor lawyer Susana Prieto Terrazas who has been helping workers. who had a wildcat strike in Matamoros.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dlVRkZTGxcA
§Mexican Lawyer Susana Prieto Terrazas With Two Workers
by Labor Video Project Sunday Jul 14th, 2019 2:46 PM
prieto_with._workers.jpg
Mexican Lawyer Susana Prieto Terrazas has defended workers in Mexico maquiladoras and her life has been threatened.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dlVRkZTGxcA
§UFWA Founder Al Rojas With lawyer Susana Prieto Terrazas
by Labor Video Project Sunday Jul 14th, 2019 2:46 PM
sm_rojas_prieto_rockwell_tecate_worker.jpg
original image (960x825)
Al Rojas, co-founder of the UFWA joined the guests from Mexico and discussed the role of NAFTA and the USMCA.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dlVRkZTGxcA
