CODEPINK GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE PEACE WALK!

Our focus this month:

Immigrants rights/getting children out of cages/family separation

Some signs provided, or bring your own.

Dress warmly. It's often chilly and windy on the bridge.

EVERYONE WELCOME. BRING YOUR FAMILY!

Suggested messages:

LEAVE NO CHILD BEHIND

FAMILIES BELONG TOGETHER

REUNITE FAMILIES

NO BORDERS ON STOLEN LAND

NO BAN, NO WALL

SANCTUARY FOR ALL

CLOSE THE CAMPS



