From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant RightsView other events for the week of 7/21/2019
|CODEPINK Monthly Golden Gate Bridge WALK for PEACE
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday July 21
|Time
|11:45 AM - 2:15 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Martha Hubert
|Location Details
|
11:45 am: Gather at the plaza at the SF end of the eastern walkway of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Arrive early for best parking. We'll take some photos while waiting for folks to show up.
Noon: Walk on the eastern walkway, from the south end to the middle of the bridge, where we'll stop and hold a 15 minute vigil, showing motorists our signs (Berma-shave style,
at least 10 feet between each sign/person). From there, we'll return to our starting point in the plaza at the south end of the bridge.
1:30 pm: Photo ops and Closing Circle/Open Mike (no megaphone) on the SF side after the bridge walk. We'll probably be finished by 2:00.
BE GREEN AND CARPOOL
See http://tripplanner.transit.511.org for public transit options.
Golden Gate Transit Buses 10, 70, 80
and SF Muni Bus 28 stop at the bridge (SF side).
|
CODEPINK GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE PEACE WALK!
Our focus this month:
Immigrants rights/getting children out of cages/family separation
Some signs provided, or bring your own.
Dress warmly. It's often chilly and windy on the bridge.
EVERYONE WELCOME. BRING YOUR FAMILY!
Suggested messages:
LEAVE NO CHILD BEHIND
FAMILIES BELONG TOGETHER
REUNITE FAMILIES
NO BORDERS ON STOLEN LAND
NO BAN, NO WALL
SANCTUARY FOR ALL
CLOSE THE CAMPS
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 13th, 2019 12:42 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network