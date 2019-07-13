Newsom Administration begins public process for Delta Tunnel by Dan Bacher

Newsom’s support of one tunnel to divert water from the Delta to corporate agribusiness and Southern California water agencies is no surprise. Newsom received a total of $637,398 from agribusiness in his 2018 campaign for Governor, including $116,800 from Beverly Hills agribusiness billionaires Linda and Stewart Resnick, the owners of the Wonderful Company two of the strongest supporters of the Delta Tunnel and promoters of numerous attacks on environmental protections for salmon and other fish species.