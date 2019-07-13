top
US
US
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: U.S. | Immigrant Rights
Full Day of Protests at San Francisco ICE
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Jul 13th, 2019 11:37 AM
Protesters seize street in second day of protest at SF ICE office

Photos and text: Leon Kunstenaar.
sm_450_7802.jpg
original image (7510x5504)
As Trump’s immigrant concentration camps evoke more and comparisons to Nazi crimes against humanity, protesters descended on the San Francisco ICE headquarters.

A diverse crowd of mothers with babies and toddlers, gays, straights, trans, feminists, and anti fascists were there to demand the camps be closed.

Beginning with an “EMERGENCY! All out against ICE raids” message on Thursday, protesters rallied at 630 Sansome Street, to express their outrage at imminent ICE raids.

The next day, Friday, saw both morning and afternoon demonstrations. The afternoon one became large and soon the police had to block off the street.

They then marched around the building.

A Holocaust survivor showed a mainstream TV news camera the number that had been tattooed on his arm in a Nazi death camp.

A couple of teenagers attempted some provocation but a police officer promptly invited them to leave.

A vigil on Market Street was planned for the evening. Many more actions are planned for the Bay Area, California, and the Nation.
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Jul 13th, 2019 11:37 AM
sm_500_7639.jpg
original image (2422x3246)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Jul 13th, 2019 11:37 AM
sm_500_7645.jpg
original image (4662x3297)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Jul 13th, 2019 11:37 AM
sm_500_7673.jpg
original image (5379x3712)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Jul 13th, 2019 11:37 AM
sm_500_7710.jpg
original image (4649x3334)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Jul 13th, 2019 11:37 AM
sm_850_7791.jpg
original image (5886x5093)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Jul 13th, 2019 11:37 AM
sm_850_7814.jpg
original image (6539x4981)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Jul 13th, 2019 11:37 AM
sm_850_7826.jpg
original image (7043x5299)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Jul 13th, 2019 11:37 AM
sm_850_7830.jpg
original image (6782x5224)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Jul 13th, 2019 11:37 AM
sm_850_7848.jpg
original image (5364x7388)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Jul 13th, 2019 11:37 AM
sm_850_7864.jpg
original image (6670x5000)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Jul 13th, 2019 11:37 AM
sm_850_7867.jpg
original image (5905x4888)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Jul 13th, 2019 11:37 AM
sm_850_7895.jpg
original image (7043x5504)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Jul 13th, 2019 11:37 AM
sm_850_7909.jpg
original image (5364x5504)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Jul 13th, 2019 11:37 AM
sm_850_7923.jpg
original image (8256x5504)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Jul 13th, 2019 11:37 AM
sm_850_7930.jpg
original image (4692x5504)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Jul 13th, 2019 11:37 AM
sm_850_7935.jpg
original image (5140x4310)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Jul 13th, 2019 11:37 AM
sm_850_7951.jpg
original image (7771x5504)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Jul 13th, 2019 11:37 AM
sm_850_7958.jpg
original image (7902x5504)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Saturday Jul 13th, 2019 11:37 AM
sm_850_7963.jpg
original image (6726x5112)
https://kunstena.smugmug.com/Politics/Demo...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 152.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code