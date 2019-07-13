From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Full Day of Protests at San Francisco ICE
Protesters seize street in second day of protest at SF ICE office
Photos and text: Leon Kunstenaar.
As Trump’s immigrant concentration camps evoke more and comparisons to Nazi crimes against humanity, protesters descended on the San Francisco ICE headquarters.
A diverse crowd of mothers with babies and toddlers, gays, straights, trans, feminists, and anti fascists were there to demand the camps be closed.
Beginning with an “EMERGENCY! All out against ICE raids” message on Thursday, protesters rallied at 630 Sansome Street, to express their outrage at imminent ICE raids.
The next day, Friday, saw both morning and afternoon demonstrations. The afternoon one became large and soon the police had to block off the street.
They then marched around the building.
A Holocaust survivor showed a mainstream TV news camera the number that had been tattooed on his arm in a Nazi death camp.
A couple of teenagers attempted some provocation but a police officer promptly invited them to leave.
A vigil on Market Street was planned for the evening. Many more actions are planned for the Bay Area, California, and the Nation.
