Governor Newsom orders firing of top oil regulator after fracking increases by 103% by Dan Bacher

Saturday Jul 13th, 2019 10:17 AM

The announcement of Ken Harris' firing came several hours after two watchdog groups, Consumer Watchdog and the FracTracker Allliance, released a report revealing that eight DOGGR officials own stock in corporations they are responsible for regulating.



It also came after the many scores of articles I wrote and radio interviews I did documenting the expansion of oil and gas drilling and fracking and numerous conflicts of interests by oil and gas regulators in California under Governor Jerry Brown and now Gavin Newsom.