From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

The SF Mime Troupe, SF Chronicle & The Treasure Island Cover-up by WorkWeek Radio

Friday Jul 12th, 2019 5:47 PM WorkWeek radio on KPFA looks at the recent SF Mime Troupe play which was panned by the SF Chronicle reviewer. WorkWeek then hears from the SF Chron editor Audrey Cooper who talks about the powerful figures who are threatening their. reporters because of their stories on Hunters Point and Treasure Island. WorkWeek then hears from Treasure Island residents and Tetra Tech whistleblowers and former Cal-OSHA medical director Dr. Larry Rose about the failure to inspect sites and defend whistleblowers.



WorkWeek hears some segments of the new San Francisco Mime Troupe play "Treasure Island" about the cover-up and corruption at San Francisco Treasure Island.

The play was panned by SF Chronicle theater critic Lilly Janiak who said the play fares better as a "lecture".

WorkWeek then looks at the San Francisco Chronicle meeting on February 28, 2019 where the Chronicle editor Audrey Cooper says that the paper and reporters are under severe pressure not to cover the corruption and cover-up at Hunters Point and Treasure Island.

We then hear from tenants at Treasure Island, whistleblowers and Dr. Larry Rose, the former Cal-OSHA medical director.

They discuss how San Francisco politicians including Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Diane Feinstein, Gavin Newsom and London Breed were involved in the criminal cover-up of the development of Hunters Point and Treasure Island.



Additional media:

SF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Government: A $1 Billion Dollar Eco-Fraud

https://youtu.be/lb6LxUOKWks



2-28-19 SF Chron Reporters Jason Fagone & Cynthia Dizikes On SF Hunters Point Shipyard

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/sf-chron-jason-fagone-cynthia-dizikes-on-hunters-point-story-2-28-19



SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks Out

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htA8lqYc96Q



SF Treasure Island CHARADE, Criminal Cover-up & Fraud By US Navy & Cover-up By Pelosi/Feinstein

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRLCDIFjl7I&t=318s



Clean-up. In Question

https://www.nbcbayarea.com/investigations/Nearly-Half-of-Hunters-Point-Shipyard-Radiation-Cleanup-in-Question-Contractor-Possibly-Faked-Data-471799074.html

Tests Faked

http://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/SF-shipyard-soil-samples-manipulated-or-12529511.php



Whistleblowers Speak-out

http://sfbayview.com/2017/06/whistleblowers-who-worked-at-hunters-point-naval-shipyard-superfund-site-join-together-to-warn-the-public-about-radioactive-coverup/



OSHA Whistleblower Michael Madry Interviewed

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww2-17-15-osha-whistleblower-from-testamerica-michael-madry-interviewed

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-2-24-15-osha-whistleblowers-and-corruption-with-whitman



Production of WorkWeek Radio

workweek [at] KPFA.org

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio WorkWeek 7-9-19 SF Mime Troupe, SF Chronicle & Treasure Island Cover-upWorkWeek hears some segments of the new San Francisco Mime Troupe play "Treasure Island" about the cover-up and corruption at San Francisco Treasure Island.The play was panned by SF Chronicle theater critic Lilly Janiak who said the play fares better as a "lecture".WorkWeek then looks at the San Francisco Chronicle meeting on February 28, 2019 where the Chronicle editor Audrey Cooper says that the paper and reporters are under severe pressure not to cover the corruption and cover-up at Hunters Point and Treasure Island.We then hear from tenants at Treasure Island, whistleblowers and Dr. Larry Rose, the former Cal-OSHA medical director.They discuss how San Francisco politicians including Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Diane Feinstein, Gavin Newsom and London Breed were involved in the criminal cover-up of the development of Hunters Point and Treasure Island.Additional media:SF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Government: A $1 Billion Dollar Eco-Fraud2-28-19 SF Chron Reporters Jason Fagone & Cynthia Dizikes On SF Hunters Point ShipyardSF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks OutSF Treasure Island CHARADE, Criminal Cover-up & Fraud By US Navy & Cover-up By Pelosi/FeinsteinClean-up. In QuestionTests FakedWhistleblowers Speak-outOSHA Whistleblower Michael Madry InterviewedProduction of WorkWeek Radio https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/sf-c...

SF Chronicle Editor Audrey Cooper on Feburary 28, 2019 reported that the reporters Jason Fagone and Cynthia Dizkes had been threatened by "powerful" people to stop reporting on the Hunters Point and Treasure Island cover-up of faked testing and retaliations. Following this meeting there have been no further stories on Hunters Point and Treasure. Island by these reporters.

Whistleblowers who worked at Treasure Island reported that radioactive material was not being properly handled and it was illegally sent out to Northern California dumps. Cal-OSHA and Federal OSHA have refused to defend whistleblowers according to Tetra Tech workers.

Kamala Harris who was given jobs by former mayor Willie Brown. was elected to SF District Attorney. Whistleblowers at the Hunters Point Shipyard were retaliated against Tetra Tech but Harris refused to investigate. According to Treasure Island residents Andre Patterson and Felita Sample Kamala Harris when. she was running for the US Senate promised she would shutdown the illegal development of Treasure Island. According to Patterson and Sample as soon as she was elected she ignored the contamination and $1 billion Eco-fraud which is the largest. in the. country.

At a meeting on "Unlocking The Secrets Of Hunters Point" the reporters Jason Fagone and Cynthia Dizkes said they were following up stories on Treasure Island. Since that meeting there have been no further stories by these reporters. Also there was never any reporting about the scandal and. the cover-up by SF political leaders who were aware of the. corruption