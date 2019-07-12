Fresno’s Radical Past by Mike Rhodes

Friday Jul 12th, 2019 3:18 PM

This is an article about the 50 Years of Resistance event held on June 22, 2019 in Fresno. We brought together Anti-War and Draft Resistance activists who were active in Fresno 50 years ago. The photo below shows this young woman being arrested at an antiwar protest at Fresno State, probably on May 23, 1970. This photo is from the Special Collections department at Fresno State.