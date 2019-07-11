Emergency Protest at ICE by Leon Kunstenaar

Thursday Jul 11th, 2019 10:28 PM

Trump's renewed deportation threats against immigrants sparks protests within hours.



Photos and text: Leon Kunstenaar





Over 200 protesters converged on ICE, San Francisco at 630 Sansome Street, as Trump, once again, threatened mass deportations of immigrants.



On a flatbed truck placed in the middle of Sansome Street, speakers blasted Trump and ICE in English and Spanish.



Tonight's impromptu protest, called by the Freedom Socialist Party, is a preview to a full day of actions called by many groups including the Tsuru Group of Japanese Americans, Rise Up July 12, and Never Again is Now.