From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Immigrant Rights
Emergency Protest at ICE
Trump's renewed deportation threats against immigrants sparks protests within hours.
Photos and text: Leon Kunstenaar
Photos and text: Leon Kunstenaar
Over 200 protesters converged on ICE, San Francisco at 630 Sansome Street, as Trump, once again, threatened mass deportations of immigrants.
On a flatbed truck placed in the middle of Sansome Street, speakers blasted Trump and ICE in English and Spanish.
Tonight's impromptu protest, called by the Freedom Socialist Party, is a preview to a full day of actions called by many groups including the Tsuru Group of Japanese Americans, Rise Up July 12, and Never Again is Now.
On a flatbed truck placed in the middle of Sansome Street, speakers blasted Trump and ICE in English and Spanish.
Tonight's impromptu protest, called by the Freedom Socialist Party, is a preview to a full day of actions called by many groups including the Tsuru Group of Japanese Americans, Rise Up July 12, and Never Again is Now.
§
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network