|Lights for Liberty San Francisco: Compassion Has No Walls Interfaith Vigil
|Date
|Friday July 12
|Time
|11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Interfaith Movement Human Integrity, others
|Location Details
|San Francisco: ICE building @ 630 Sansome Street, San Francisco, CA 94111-2205
|
Compassion Has No Walls: Interfaith Vigil to Call for the Dismantling of Migrant Detention and Incarceration
When: Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Where: ICE building, 630 Sansome St, San Francisco 94111-2205
Join us in front of the ICE building for our monthly interfaith vigil! We will nourish our spirit and call for the dismantling of ALL forms of detention and incarceration. Let us turn our collective energy to mend the past, heal the present, and transform the future!
We resist the detention of immigrant children in concentration camps, like what was done in the past to Jewish communities, indigenous communities, and Japanese and Japanese Americans during World War II. We stand with members of the Japanese American community who are calling for the closing of all detention centers: "Never Again Is Now."
This is a monthly interfaith ceremony to demonstrate our solidarity for immigrant justice. This is also an educational opportunity for the community to learn about how current immigration policies impact our neighbors. We end to invite the audience to get involved in concrete ways.
This July 12th vigil is a part of the national "Lights for Liberty" campaign happening across the country demanding an end to detention: https://www.lightsforliberty.org/
Co-sponsored by: Bend the Arc, Tsuru for Solidarity, Japanese American Religious Federation, and the Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/630-sansom...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 11th, 2019 7:21 PM
