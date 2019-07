We are asking the community to stand together to protect our curbside communities against hate, xenophobia and anti-homeless behavior.



We stand against the new Oakland xenophobia that is against Black & Brown people. We stand against putting a multi-million dollar corporation over the well-being of unhoused Oakland residents. Instead of working to mitigate and improve any issues between Home Depot and the curbside community, Mayor Schaaf, Councilmember Noel Gallo and supporters like Gene Gorelik, want to evict the curbside community with no where to go, providing no adequate housing.



SHOW UP IN SUPPORT, SOLIDARITY, UNITY:

** Show up to rally, chant and counter-protest this Friday, July 12. Show up starting at 7:30-8 AM. Gene’s protest starts at 8 AM.

** Park/meet inside private parking lot on E.8th Street and Alameda Ave (curbside community surrounds the lot). Look for driveway entrance on Alameda Ave. near corner of E.8th St.



>>BRING coffee, tea, water, breakfast items to share with all

>>BRING bullhorns, noise makers, portable speakers with mics

>>BE ready to stand with curbside community residents and support their wishes and needs morning/day of



>>BRING posters using the following slogans:

#DefendtheDisplaced

#CurbsideCommunitiesHaveRightsToo

#HelpUsDontHarmUs

#HousingAndDignityForAll

#UpgradeDontEvict

#SanctuaryCityForAll



WE ARE SEEKING HELP WITH:

>>security

>>cop watch

>>witnesses (document any actions by recording, photography, videography)



***



More about Evil Gene:



Oakland Landlord Evicts Tenant, Then Hangs Pro-Trump Billboard on Building -



Oakland sues landlord who demolished tenant's home -



Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 11th, 2019 6:20 PM