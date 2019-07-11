top
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
View other events for the week of 7/12/2019
Operation Support Curbside Community At Home Depot Oakland
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday July 12
Time 7:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorThe East Oakland Collective
Location Details
E. 8th Street and Alameda Ave.
Oakland, CA
Notorious local slumlord and Trump supporter Gene Gorelik is rallying support to "save Home Depot" and bully the curbside community at E.8th Street and Alameda Ave. (adjacent to Home Depot Oakland) on Friday, July 12, 8 AM. He has started a gofundme campaign (https://www.gofundme.com/f/operation-save-home-depot), FB event page (https://www.facebook.com/events/2084439161860295/) and is running ads against the curbside community.

We are asking the community to stand together to protect our curbside communities against hate, xenophobia and anti-homeless behavior.

We stand against the new Oakland xenophobia that is against Black & Brown people. We stand against putting a multi-million dollar corporation over the well-being of unhoused Oakland residents. Instead of working to mitigate and improve any issues between Home Depot and the curbside community, Mayor Schaaf, Councilmember Noel Gallo and supporters like Gene Gorelik, want to evict the curbside community with no where to go, providing no adequate housing.

SHOW UP IN SUPPORT, SOLIDARITY, UNITY:
** Show up to rally, chant and counter-protest this Friday, July 12. Show up starting at 7:30-8 AM. Gene’s protest starts at 8 AM.
** Park/meet inside private parking lot on E.8th Street and Alameda Ave (curbside community surrounds the lot). Look for driveway entrance on Alameda Ave. near corner of E.8th St.

>>BRING coffee, tea, water, breakfast items to share with all
>>BRING bullhorns, noise makers, portable speakers with mics
>>BE ready to stand with curbside community residents and support their wishes and needs morning/day of

>>BRING posters using the following slogans:
#DefendtheDisplaced
#CurbsideCommunitiesHaveRightsToo
#HelpUsDontHarmUs
#HousingAndDignityForAll
#UpgradeDontEvict
#SanctuaryCityForAll

WE ARE SEEKING HELP WITH:
>>security
>>cop watch
>>witnesses (document any actions by recording, photography, videography)

***

More about Evil Gene:

Oakland Landlord Evicts Tenant, Then Hangs Pro-Trump Billboard on Building - https://www.eastbayexpress.com/oakland/oakland-landlord-evicts-tenant-then-hangs-pro-trump-billboard-on-building/Content?oid=5049985

Oakland sues landlord who demolished tenant's home - http://www.ktvu.com/news/2-investigates-oakland-sues-landlord-who-demolished-tenants-home

Oakland Landlord Beefs with City, Calls for 'No More Homeless Camps,' with Halloween Decorations - https://www.eastbayexpress.com/SevenDays/archives/2017/10/30/oakland-landlord-beefs-with-city-calls-for-no-more-homeless-camps-with-halloween-decorations
sm_homedepotoperation_support_curbside_community_oakland.jpg
original image (1016x600)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/e-8th-stre...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 11th, 2019 6:20 PM
Add Your Comments
