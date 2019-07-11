From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Immigrant RightsView other events for the week of 7/12/2019
|Lights for Liberty Vigil in Downtown Oakland
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday July 12
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|SEIU 2015, APALA, & others
|Location Details
|
Oakland City Hall, 1 Frank H Ogawa Plaza, Oakland, CA 94612
|
#Lights4Liberty: Vigil Gathering for Immigrant Children in Downtown Oakland
Date & Time: Friday, July 12, 2019 at 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM
Location: Oakland City Hall, 1 Frank H Ogawa Plaza, Oakland, CA 94612
Join immigrant rights advocates, multi-faith clergy, labor unions, elected officials and the Asian Pacific Labor Alliance (APALA) in standing together as part of the Lights for Liberty worldwide vigil.
Children should not be in cages. Threats of mass deportation, deaths at our borders, and the inhumane detention conditions of children are unacceptable.
Families belong together. Close the camps. Stop ICE raids. Tu familia es mi familia. Your family is my family.
Sponsors include:
SEIU 2015
APALA
NUHW
Catholic Charities East Bay
The Unity Council
Filipino Advocates for Justice
SEIU 1021
APWU
Priority Africa Network
NNIRR
Painters & Drywall Finishers Local 3
Crystal City Pilgrimage Committee
Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center
Asian Pacific Environmental Network
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf
Oakland City Council President Rebecca Kaplan
Oakland City Councilmember Nikki Bas
Oakland City Councilmember Loren Taylor
Oakland City Councilmember Dan Kalb
Supervisor President Richard Valle
Supervisor Wilma Chan
Supervisor Keith Carson
Oakland Education Association
Office of Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley
East Bay Sanctuary Covenant
IATSE 107
AIWA - Asian Immigrant Women Advocates
Campaign For Justice: Redress NOW For Japanese Latin Americans!
Peralta Community College President Julina Bonilla
Peralta Community College Trustee Meredith Brown
Peralta Community College Trustee Nicky Gonzalez Yuen
Peralta Community College Trustee Cindi Napoli-Abella Reiss
Peralta Community College Trustee Karen Weinstein
New Haven Teachers Association
California Faculty Association
Supervisor Nate Miley
Alameda Labor Council, AFL-CIO
Peralta Federation of Teachers
Oakland City Councilmember Larry Reid
Faith in Action Eastbay
East Bay DSA
Supervisor Scott Haggerty
Oakland City Council Member Larry Reid
Contact Josie Camacho (510) 502-1454 and Kim Geron (510) 909-4095 for more information.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6970576107...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 11th, 2019 10:59 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network