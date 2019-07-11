#Lights4Liberty: Vigil Gathering for Immigrant Children in Downtown Oakland



Date & Time: Friday, July 12, 2019 at 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM



Location: Oakland City Hall, 1 Frank H Ogawa Plaza, Oakland, CA 94612



Join immigrant rights advocates, multi-faith clergy, labor unions, elected officials and the Asian Pacific Labor Alliance (APALA) in standing together as part of the Lights for Liberty worldwide vigil.



Children should not be in cages. Threats of mass deportation, deaths at our borders, and the inhumane detention conditions of children are unacceptable.



Families belong together. Close the camps. Stop ICE raids. Tu familia es mi familia. Your family is my family.



Sponsors include:

SEIU 2015

APALA

NUHW

Catholic Charities East Bay

The Unity Council

Filipino Advocates for Justice

SEIU 1021

APWU

Priority Africa Network

NNIRR

Painters & Drywall Finishers Local 3

Crystal City Pilgrimage Committee

Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center

Asian Pacific Environmental Network

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf

Oakland City Council President Rebecca Kaplan

Oakland City Councilmember Nikki Bas

Oakland City Councilmember Loren Taylor

Oakland City Councilmember Dan Kalb

Supervisor President Richard Valle

Supervisor Wilma Chan

Supervisor Keith Carson

Oakland Education Association

Office of Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley

East Bay Sanctuary Covenant

IATSE 107

AIWA - Asian Immigrant Women Advocates

Campaign For Justice: Redress NOW For Japanese Latin Americans!

Peralta Community College President Julina Bonilla

Peralta Community College Trustee Meredith Brown

Peralta Community College Trustee Nicky Gonzalez Yuen

Peralta Community College Trustee Cindi Napoli-Abella Reiss

Peralta Community College Trustee Karen Weinstein

New Haven Teachers Association

California Faculty Association

Supervisor Nate Miley

Alameda Labor Council, AFL-CIO

Peralta Federation of Teachers

Oakland City Councilmember Larry Reid

Faith in Action Eastbay

East Bay DSA

Supervisor Scott Haggerty

Contact Josie Camacho (510) 502-1454 and Kim Geron (510) 909-4095 for more information.

